In Cyrus Mistry Car Crash, 5 Key Facts About Anahita Pandole Who Was Behind The Wheel

Image: ANI/Facebook/Jam-e-Jamshed
Former Tata Sons chairman and scion of Shapoorji Pallonji Group, Cyrus Mistry was killed in a road accident in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Sunday when Anahita Pandole, who was driving the luxury car crashed on a road divider in Charoti village. Notably, Anahita Pandole, her husband Darius Pandole, Darius' brother Jahangir Pandole and Cyrus Mistry were in the ill-fated car that met with a tragic accident killing Mistry and Jahangir, and seriously injuring Anahita and Darius who were shifted to the hospital for further treatment.
It is pertinent to mention that according to the police, the driver (Anahita) of the car in which Cyrus Mistry was travelling lost control due to overspeeding and rammed into the divider.
According to Palghar Police, Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai when his car hit the divider killing him and Jahangir. Adding further the police officials said that Mistry and Jahangir were in the back seats, whereas Darius was in the front seat with Anahita, who was at the wheel.
"Around 3 pm, the car met with an accident as it crashed into a divider on the bridge above Surya River while travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai. Four people were inside, out of them two people died on the spot and the rest two were shifted to a hospital," Palghar Superintendant of Police Balasaheb Patil said, PTI reported.