In Cyrus Mistry Car Crash, 5 Key Facts About Anahita Pandole Who Was Behind The Wheel

Former Tata Sons chairman and scion of Shapoorji Pallonji Group, Cyrus Mistry was killed in a road accident in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Sunday when Anahita Pandole, who was driving the luxury car crashed on a road divider in Charoti village. Notably, Anahita Pandole, her husband Darius Pandole, Darius' brother Jahangir Pandole and Cyrus Mistry were in the ill-fated car that met with a tragic accident killing Mistry and Jahangir, and seriously injuring Anahita and Darius who were shifted to the hospital for further treatment.

Here's what we know about Anahita Pandole

Dr Anahita Pandole, a 55-year-old is a well-known gynaecologist in Mumbai.

At Topiwala National Medical College and Bai Yamunabai Laxman Nair Charitable Hospital, Pandole earned her MBBS in 1990. In 1994, she earned her MD in obstetrics and gynaecology from the same college.

She continued to have a special interest in endoscopy surgery, high-risk obstetrics, and infertility management.

The Bombay Parsi Panchayet Fertility Project was launched in January 2004 by Pandole and the Bombay Parsi Panchayet in an effort to alleviate the population reduction that the Parsi community was experiencing. Through this, Parsi couples were given access to cutting-edge medical facilities and fertility therapy at affordable pricing.

This first experiment on fertility evolved into the medical component of the Jiyo Parsi scheme with major involvement and recommendations from Pandole. She was essential in coming up with the idea and creating the implementation approach. She continues to give the Jiyo Parsi team advice regarding the medical elements.

It is pertinent to mention that according to the police, the driver (Anahita) of the car in which Cyrus Mistry was travelling lost control due to overspeeding and rammed into the divider.

Cyrus Mistry killed in a car accident

According to Palghar Police, Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai when his car hit the divider killing him and Jahangir. Adding further the police officials said that Mistry and Jahangir were in the back seats, whereas Darius was in the front seat with Anahita, who was at the wheel.

"Around 3 pm, the car met with an accident as it crashed into a divider on the bridge above Surya River while travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai. Four people were inside, out of them two people died on the spot and the rest two were shifted to a hospital," Palghar Superintendant of Police Balasaheb Patil said, PTI reported.