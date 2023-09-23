Income Tax Department Asks Taxpayers To Respond To Intimation About Outstanding Demands

Income tax refund processing: Taxpayers have been asked to respond to Income Tax Department’s intimation regarding outstanding demands of previous years, so that clearance of refunds for FY23 can be facilitated faster, according to a report by PTI. The department took to its official handle on social media platform X to inform taxpayers of the same, after some users posted that they were receiving intimation about past unsettled tax demands. The department said that the move was taxpayer friendly and it aimed to provide assessees with an opportunity that was aligned with principles of natural justice.

The income tax department has received 7.09 crore income tax returns for FY23, of which 6.96 crore have been verified. As many as 6.46 crore verified ITRs have been processed by the department so far, and 2.75 crore refunds have been made.

"However, there are a few cases in which refunds are due to the taxpayer, but previous demands are outstanding,” the department said.

It is mandatory, as per the Income Tax Act of 1961, for the department to provide taxpayers with an opportunity to make a representation before the refund is adjusted against an existing demand. Upon receiving this opportunity, the taxpayer has the option to agree, disagree, or clarify the status of the existing demand.

"Accordingly, taxpayers with existing demand(s) in the previous years are being informed of the same. Taxpayers are requested to avail this opportunity and respond to such intimations to enable cleaning up/reconciliation of pending demands and facilitate timely issue of refunds," it said.