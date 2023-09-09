Income Tax Department Seeks Investor Creditworthiness Information From Startups

Investor creditworthiness: The Income Tax Department has issued notices to several startups, requesting information about the creditworthiness of their investors. These notices aim to verify if the invested amounts match the income declared by the investors.

In response to a social media post by Ashneer Grover, co-founder and former MD of BharatPe, the tax department clarified that, according to the law, it is the responsibility of the assessee-company to provide evidence of the identity and creditworthiness of the investors, as well as the authenticity of the transaction.

Grover had posted on social media on September 8, expressing his surprise at the requests made to start-up companies. He questioned the rationale behind asking for a three-year income tax return (ITR) from all shareholders, saying that shareholders typically do not share their ITR with a private company.

He called upon the Union Ministry of Finance to investigate the matter.

Income Tax Department’s response

In response, the Income Tax Department explained that Section 68 of the Income-tax Act, 1961 places the initial burden on the company to prove the identity of the investor, their creditworthiness, and the genuineness of the transaction. It also pointed out that the Finance Act, 2012 mandates the explanation of the source of funds from a resident shareholder.

Regarding the cases raised by Grover, the tax department stated that it is examining the genuineness of the transaction and the source of investment by the shareholder-investor to ensure the invested amount corresponds to the income declared in the investors' ITRs. Alternatively, it requested the Permanent Account Numbers (PAN) of the investors to verify their income tax returns.

Infosys co-founder and investor Mohandas Pai expressed his concerns, initially tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and later stating that asking for PAN is lawful but questioning the requirement for three years of tax returns from startups.

The issue remains a topic of discussion, with stakeholders seeking clarification on the extent of documentation required from startups in such cases.

