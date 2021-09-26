Income Tax Portal To File ITRs Fixed; Here's A List Of Available Forms & Services

IT company Infosys said in a press release on Thursday that it had successfully fixed most of the issues that users had faced on the new Income-Tax portal.

Since its launch on June 7, 2021, the portal has gotten numerous complaints from users concerning bugs and lags. According to a BSE report by Infosys, up to three crore taxpayers have been able to complete their necessary transactions and over 1.5 crore Income-Tax Returns have been filed via the portal.

“During the month of September, on average, more than 15 lakh unique taxpayers have logged into the portal, daily, and over 1.5 crore returns have been filed till date. Over 85 per cent of taxpayers who have filed their returns have also completed their e-verification, largely through Aadhaar OTP authentication. The portal is facilitating over 2.5 lakh returns filing on a daily basis,” said Infosys.

Over 11.5 lakh statutory forms and over eight lakh TDS returns have already been filed, according to Infosys, and over 16.6 lakh e-PANs have been assigned. To date, the portal has processed about 4.3 lakh DSC registrations and over 3.44 lakh e-proceeding answers to notices, according to Infosys. The company went on to say that it was dedicated to moving forward quickly on the subject. It also noted that it has committed more than 750 resources to this project alone, with the goal of completing a large percentage of the job with the help of Income-Tax Department employees.

Infosys stated, “Infosys takes pride in partnering with the Government of India and continues to work closely with various departments to accelerate the digital evolution of the country’s technology capabilities.”

Forms and services available on the portal

E-verification, which is typically accomplished through the use of Aadhaar OTP authentication.

ITRs 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 7 can now be filed by users.

Access to a variety of legislative forms. 15G, 15H, EQ1, 10A, 10E, 10IE, DTVSV, 15CA, 15CB, 35, and TDS Returns are among the statutory forms that can be filed.

Taxpayer services such as e-proceedings, notice and demand responses, e-PAN services, DSC registrations, and legal heir functions are now available to users.

Finance Minister's deadline for Infosys to fix bugs

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met Infosys executives on two occasions to discuss the complaints of constant glitches being reported. The firm was allowed time until September 15 to update the portal. Despite the deadline, Infosys had yet to remedy several of the portal's pre-existing flaws.

As a result of these delays, the government was compelled to extend the deadline for filing Income-Tax Returns, this time to 31 December 2021, in order to address some of the more pressing issues with the portal. There are still complaints that have been coming in from users, which the company is working on resolving. Following some issues users complained of facing:

Even after providing sufficient time to Infosys, still income tax website not working. From last 2 hour after login its continue to load details. Looks like this year government will not get any tax income and tax payer will not get refund. #infy #incometaxportal #incometaxindia pic.twitter.com/rkMsx9brTn — CA Mihir Desai (@CAMihirDesai1) September 25, 2021

@IncomeTaxIndia @FinMinIndia @Infosys Everification is very difficult task in new portal, once it shows ur aadhar and pan not linked but while trying to link it shows already linked! Bank account shows validated but when trying to everify it shows not validated! Digital India? pic.twitter.com/HONiTm3WTh — NAFEES AHMED SHAIKH (@Nafees1325) September 25, 2021

Income tax site is down. Not able to login.@Infosys@nsitharaman@IncomeTaxIndia

How can I file my income tax return? pic.twitter.com/ZIXjBpqtvY — Ninad Shaha (@Ninad_Shaha) September 25, 2021

