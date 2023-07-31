Income Tax Return 2023: Over 36.91 Lakh Taxpayers File ITR By Deadline

Over 36.91 lakh Indians successfully filed their income tax returns on Monday, bringing the total number of ITR filings for the assessment year 2023-24 to 6.50 crore.

The deadline for filing income tax returns for salaried individuals and entities not required to undergo auditing ends at midnight on Monday. Last year, approximately 5.83 crore income tax returns were filed by the same date, indicating a substantial surge in the number of taxpayers this year.

The Income Tax department took to Twitter to announce the latest figures, stating that "6.50 crore #ITRs have been filed so far (31st July). 36.91 lakh ITRs have been filed up to 6 pm today."

Income Tax Department scales a new peak!



More than 6.50 crore ITRs have been filed so far (31st July), out of which about 36.91 lakh ITRs have been filed today till 6 pm!



We have witnessed more than 1.78 crore successful logins on the e-filing portal till 6 pm, today.



Tax experts attribute the surge in ITR filings to multiple factors, including a broader taxpayer base, improved compliance, and the dedicated efforts of the revenue department in curbing tax evasion.

To enhance its capabilities in identifying high-risk cases and enforcing tax compliance, the income tax department has heavily invested in information technology and data analytics tools. Additionally, the department collects information on Specified Financial Transactions (SFT) that exceed notified thresholds, such as cash deposits, credit card payments, property transactions, and investments in shares and mutual funds. This data is thoroughly analysed for risk profiling, non-filer identification, and detecting instances of evasion.

No deadline extension

The government has decided not to extend the deadline for filing tax returns in non-audit cases, confirming earlier statements made by Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra. Consequently, corporates and individuals required to undergo auditing have until October 31 to file their tax returns for the income earned during the 2022-23 fiscal year.

The encouraging increase in the number of taxpayers has also translated into robust direct tax collection for the 2022-23 fiscal year. The gross direct tax collection has seen an impressive growth of 20.33 percent, reaching Rs 19.68 lakh crore.

For any assistance with the filing process, taxpayers can connect with the Income Tax department through the email address orm@cpc.incometax.gov.in.

The significant rise in ITR filings reflects a strengthened tax base, improved compliance, and commendable efforts by the government in curbing tax evasion. The income tax department's innovative use of technology and data analysis has played a pivotal role in achieving this milestone.