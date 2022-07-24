Income Tax Return Filing: What Are The Exemptions Available For Senior Citizens? Read Here

Even though the government has made it mandatory for all, including senior citizens, to file their Income Tax Returns, there are however, a few circumstances under which, mainly senior citizens are provided exemptions from filing their returns.

The Central Government announced the exemption for senior citizens in its Budget 2021 statements, providing they meet specific requirements.

The government added a new Section 194P to the Income Tax Act of 1961, defining the requirements for an exemption for senior citizens from filing income tax returns. On April 1, 2021, the new Section 194P went into force.

Here are the conditions under which senior citizens are exempted from filing their ITR:

The senior citizen is 75 years old or above during the previous financial year of 2021-2022 and is a citizen of India.

He / she has no other income other than pension income. However, apart from this, the senior citizen may also have interest income from the bank where the pension is being received.

The bank, in which pension and interest income is being received, is a ‘specified bank’ as notified by the Centre.

The senior citizen will be required to provide the bank with a declaration informing it of the details, in the form and with the verification in the way that may be prescribed.

A "specified bank" is defined as any scheduled bank in accordance with a notification released by the Government of India on September 2 of last year. These banks are those that are included in the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Act, 1934's Second Schedule.

Income Tax Return filing: No plan to extend July 31 deadline says Finance Ministry

The government is not considering extending the last date for filing income tax returns as it expects most returns to come in by the due date of July 31, a top official said on Friday.

Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj said over 2.3 crore income returns were filed by July 20 for fiscal 2021-22 and the numbers are picking up.

Last fiscal (2020-21), about 5.89 crore ITRs (Income Tax Returns) were filed by the extended due date of December 31, 2021.

"People thought the routine now is that dates will be extended. So they were a little slow in filling the returns initially but now on a daily basis, we are getting between 15 lakhs to 18 lakh returns. This will slightly go up to 25 lakh to 30 lakh returns," he told PTI.

Bajaj also added that the feedback received from the taxpayers shows that the return form has become easy and that refunds are also being made quickly.

Over the last two financial years, the government had extended the deadline for filing ITRs to ease compliance for taxpayers battling COVID pandemic.