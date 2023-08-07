Income Tax Returns Filed In April-June 2023 Nearly Doubles To 1.36 Crore 

The number of income tax returns filed between the period April-June in 2023 almost doubled to over 1.36 crore over the previous year, indicating that there has been early filing by taxpayers to avoid the last-minute rush.

July 31 is the last date for filing tax returns for income earned in the previous fiscal by individuals and those who do not need to get their accounts audited. So for income earned in FY23, the deadline to file ITR for this category of taxpayers was July 31, 2023.

How many returns were filed in July?

In the last month of IT return filing (July), about 5.41 crore returns were filed. The total number of filings stood at over 6.77 crore by the month-end.

According to the comparative statistics of ITR filing on the IT e-filing portal, more than 70.34 lakh tax returns were filed in the period of April-June 2022-23. The figures rose 93.76 per cent to over 1.36 crore in April-June 2023-24.

The 1 crore ITR filing milestone was also reached 13 days ahead on June 26 in the current fiscal, compared to July 8 last financial year.

The income tax department has attributed the relatively early ITR filing for AY 2023-24 to social media campaigns along with targeted e-mail and SMS campaigns to encourage taxpayers to be early filers.

(With PTI inputs)