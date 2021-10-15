Income Tax Returns Filing Crosses 2 Crore Mark In Oct, Informs CBDT

More than 2 crore Income Tax returns have been filed to date for the financial year 2020-21. According to a statement issued by the Income Tax Department on Thursday, the new e-filing portal of the Income Tax Department has received more than 2 crore income tax returns as recorded on 13th October 2021. Meanwhile, the performance of the portal has also stabilized substantially.

"All Income Tax Returns have been made available for e-filing. More than 2 crore ITRs for AY 2021-22 have been filed on the portal, of which ITRs 1 & 4 constitute 86%. It is encouraging to note that more than 1.70 crore returns have been e-verified, out of which 1.49 crore are through Aadhaar based OTP. The process of e-verification through Aadhaar OTP and other methods is important for the Department to commence processing of the ITR and to issue refunds, if any", the statement reads.

CBDT issues refunds of over Rs. 84,781 crore to more than 59.51 lakh taxpayers from 1st April, 2021 to 11th October, 2021. Income tax refunds of Rs. 22,214 crore have been issued in 57,83,032 cases &corporate tax refunds of Rs. 62,567 crore have been issued in 1,67,718 cases(1/2) — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) October 13, 2021

Further urging the taxpayers to file their IT returns for the financial year 2021, the CBDT has also stated that all the submitted ITRs have been made available for e-filing.

Further providing details on the other updates, the CBDT informed that over 15.72 lakh Statutory forms have been submitted which include several TDS statements, Form 10A for registration of trusts and institutions, Form 10E for areas of salary, Form 35 pertaining to the filing of Appeal and DTVSV Form 4. Apart from that, more than 21.40 lakh ePANs have also been allotted free of cost followed by the enabling of e-proceedings and faceless proceedings for assessment and seeking adjournments or appointments and filings.

The new e-filing portal by the Income Tax Department

The new e-filing portal which was launched on 7th June, 2021 initially witnessed several glitches and difficulties in functioning. However, the technical issues have now been resolved and the performance of the portal has stabilized, informed the Income Tax Department.

Meanwhile, more than 13.44 crore taxpayers have logged in till October 13, 2021, and approximately 54.70 taxpayers have availed of the "forgot password" facility to obtain their passwords.

Earlier on Wednesday, the CEO of Infosys, Salil Parekh informed that the IT Dept's new e-filing portal for ITR is now making steady progress and the issues of the taxpayers are being addressed.

Image: Pixabay