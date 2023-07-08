Incurred Loss In Derivative Trading? Here Is How Your ITR Filing Will Get Affected

With the looming deadline of July 31 for filing income tax returns, individuals involved in Futures and Options (F&O) trading, and cryptocurrency have different tax obligations. Tax experts shed light on the requirements and reporting deadlines for these individuals.

Filing ITR for F&O traders

If a trader has incurred a loss in F&O trading in a financial year, then he or she is exempted from filing an Income Tax Return (ITR) under normal circumstances. However, it is crucial to submit the ITR to carry forward the F&O losses.

"By filing the return of income on or before the due date, you can ensure the losses are accounted for and available for future offsetting," Naveen Wadhwa, CA & taxation expert told Republic.

For salaried employees who are also involved in trading derivatives such as futures and options, the deadline for filing the ITR varies depending on their turnover.

If the turnover exceeds the specified limit, which determines the requirement for a tax audit, the due date for filing the ITR is October 31st. If the turnover is below the specified limit, the due date is July 31, experts stated.

While the Income-tax Act does not provide specific guidelines for computing turnover in F&O trading, the 'Guidance Note on Tax Audit' issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) suggests these methods-:

(a) The total of favourable and unfavourable differences is taken as turnover.

(b) Premium received on the sale of options is also included in turnover. However, in cases when the premium earned is considered when calculating net profit for transactions, the same should not be included separately.

(c) In respect of any reverse trades, the difference thereon should also form part of the turnover.

Reporting income from cryptocurrencies

"Income from transferring cryptocurrencies, also known as Virtual Digital Assets (VDA), must be reported in 'Schedule VDA' of ITR-2 or ITR-3 forms," Wadhwa suggested. "It is important to note that ITR-1 or ITR-4 forms cannot be used to report income from cryptocurrencies," he added.

The due date for filing the ITR for individuals who earn income exclusively from cryptocurrencies varies depending on the category of income reported.

If the income is reported as capital gains, the due date for filing the ITR is July 31. If the income is reported as business income, the turnover needs to be computed to determine the requirement for a tax audit. If the turnover exceeds the specified limit, the due date for filing the ITR is October 31st. If the turnover is below the specified limit, the due date is July 31.