India Added Seven Million Mobile Subscribers In Q2: Report 

In the second quarter of 2023, India added around seven million mobile subscribers, followed by China with five million and the US with three million, according to the Ericsson Mobility Report.

During Q2 2023, the total number of mobile subscriptions reached 8.3 billion, with a net addition of 40 million subscriptions during the quarter. The number of unique mobile subscribers is 6.1 billion.

The report noted that the difference between the number of subscriptions and the number of subscribers is due to inactive subscriptions, multiple device ownership, and/or the optimisation of subscriptions for different types of calls.

Global 5G subscriptions

Global 5G subscriptions grew by 175 million during Q2, reaching around 1.3 billion.

Mobile data traffic grew by 33 per cent between Q2 2022 and Q2 2023. 4G subscriptions increased to 11 million, totaling about 5.2 billion and representing 62 per cent of all mobile subscriptions.

The number of mobile broadband subscriptions grew by about 100 million in the quarter, totaling 7.4 billion, a 5 per cent growth year-on-year. Mobile broadband now accounts for 88 per cent of all mobile subscriptions.

Approximately 260 communications service providers (CSPs) have launched commercial 5G services, and about 35 CSPs have launched 5G standalone (SA) networks.

5G subscription in India

The 5G subscription in India is estimated to have reached about 10 million by the end of 2023 and will account for about 57 per cent of mobile subscriptions in the country by the end of 2028, making it "the fastest growing" 5G region globally, according to the Ericsson Mobility Report.

With the launch of 5G services in October 2022, the major 5G Indian market is witnessing huge network deployments under its Digital India initiative, it observed.

Despite geopolitical challenges and macroeconomic slowdowns in some markets, communications service providers globally are continuing to invest in 5G, as revealed in the June 2023 edition of the Ericsson Mobility Report.

It said that global mobile network data traffic continues to rise, with the monthly global average usage per smartphone expected to exceed 20 GB by the end of 2023.

The introduction of 5G in the top twenty markets has resulted in a seven per cent revenue boost.