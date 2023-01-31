President Droupadi Murmu addressed the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in the Central Hall of Indian parliament, in her maiden speech on Tuesday. President Murmu's address officially commenced the budget session for 2023 where Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2023-24 on February 1, the last full budget before India heads into the 2024 general elections next year.

Notably, 2023 is India's G20 presidency year as it hosts a series of high profile meetings between the top economies of the world and sets the agenda for discussions between nations.

Highlighting this, President Murmu spoke about India's international role this year and how India can lead the way into figuring out solutions on the global stage. "India holds the presidency of the G20 this year. Along with all member states of G20, India aims to find solutions to world problems," said President Murmu in Parliament.

Emphasising on India's G20 motto and theme - 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' and “One Earth One Family One Future”, President Murmu said that G20 forum was not restricted to only diplomacy but was also an opportunity to show foreign nations the values and traditions of India. "The government is emphasising that the G20 is not restricted to only diplomacy but is an opportunity to show and introduce them to India's culture and tradition," she said.

The President also spoke about India's take on terrorism and new defence initiatives taken up by the subcontinent. "Today, the world understands the tough stand taken against terrorism by India. This is the reason why today India's being heard seriously by the world on the issue of terrorism," she asserted. Speaking about the defence sector, she said, "As a result of new initiatives by our government, our defence exports have increased six times. I am proud that today the first indigenous aircraft carrier in the form of INS Vikrant has also joined our Navy."

President Murmu also spoke about the fact that the world had changed its perspective towards India and that it is capable of fulfilling its humanitarian duties. Referring to the many geo-politically unstable conflicts that are going on around the world, especially the Russian invasion of Ukraine which has entered its 12th month, President Murmu spoke about India being in a better position as compared to other countries. "Wherever there is political instability anywhere in the world, those countries are surrounded by a massive crisis," she said. "But due to the decisions that our government took in the national interest, India is in a better position as compared to other countries," added the President.