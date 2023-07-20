India And Germany Seek To Strengthen Bilateral Ties And Investments

German Vice Chancellor and Minister of Economic Affairs and Climate Action, Robert Habeck, expressed India and Germany's shared desire to enhance bilateral cooperation, increase investments, and promote collaboration between companies. Habeck embarked on a three-day visit to India, where he participated in the Indo-German Business Forum.

During a press interaction, Habeck emphasised that while China remains Germany's biggest trading partner, the risks of dependence on a single market have become evident. He stressed the importance of de-risking and diversification to mitigate potential economic and political vulnerabilities.

Crucial diversification

Habeck asserted that decoupling from China entirely is not feasible, but diversification is crucial. He highlighted the significance of strengthening partnerships, such as the Indo-German collaboration, to broaden economic horizons and reduce reliance on any single country, including China.

According to Habeck, discussions with Indian counterparts indicated a mutual interest in fostering cooperation, attracting more investments, and establishing a common trade sphere. This approach aims to counterbalance excessive reliance on any specific nation.

Geopolitical matters

Regarding geopolitical matters, Habeck condemned Russia's aggression on Ukraine, which he believes has severely disrupted the European peace order established after World War II. He called on all democracies worldwide to take a clear stance against such actions.

Habeck also urged countries not to use the sanctions system to inadvertently finance Russia's war in Ukraine by providing credit and funds through the purchase of Russian crude oil.

During his visit, Habeck focused on economic issues and energy matters, including discussions on sanctions and renewable energy. The situation in Manipur, a state in India, was not discussed during his visit.

(With PTI Inputs)