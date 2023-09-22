India-Canada Diplomatic Row Will Not Have Material Impact On Exports, Says EEPC

The diplomatic row between India and Canada will not have a material impact on the country's exports, according to apex engineering body EEPC.

Export items

The export items from India to Canada include a range of products such as pharmaceuticals, gems and jewellery, textiles, and machinery. Conversely, imports from Canada to India, valued at $4.06 billion, include items like pulses, timber, pulp and paper, and mining products.

"We do not believe that the standoff with Canada will have a material impact on our exports and trade, given our long-standing relationship. We expect the current standoff to be temporary and to be resolved," EEPC (Engineering Export Promotion Council of India) Chairman Arun Kumar Garodia told PTI.

"India and Canada have been good partners as far as trading and cultural relations are concerned for a significant time. The current standoff between India and Canada seems to be a temporary one, and I'm sure that it is going to be resolved diplomatically," Garodia said.

Akash Shah, director of engineering exporter Nipha Group, also shared the view that there would be no significant impact on exports and that trade between the two countries would continue. He expressed hope for a speedy resolution of the ongoing diplomatic dispute.

The development comes against the backdrop of a diplomatic dispute triggered by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations of potential Indian involvement in the killing of a Khalistani separatist in June, an accusation that India has vehemently denied.

(With PTI inputs)