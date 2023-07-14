Government Considers Banning Rice Exports Amid Rising Food Inflation

India, the world's largest rice exporter, is contemplating a ban on most rice varieties in response to soaring food inflation, news agency Bloomberg reported on Thursday. The Narendra Modi-led government is currently deliberating a proposal to halt exports of all non-Basmati rice, aiming to mitigate the risk of further inflation. This potential ban, affecting approximately 80 per cent of India's rice exports, could alleviate rice prices domestically but may have adverse effects on global prices.

India's Rice Ban

A recent media report revealed that uneven rainfall distribution in key rice-growing regions of the country has caused grain prices to surge by up to 20 per cent in the past ten days. India, accounting for over 40 per cent of global rice exports, shipped 56 million tonnes in 2022. However, due to low inventories, any reduction in shipments will exacerbate the already heightened food prices caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year and unpredictable weather patterns.

"India was the most affordable rice supplier," B.V. Krishna Rao, president of the Rice Exporters Association (REA) told Reuters. "As Indian prices increased due to the new minimum support price, other suppliers also began raising prices," he said. Rice serves as a staple for more than 3 billion people, with nearly 90 per cent of the water-intensive crop originating from Asia, where the El Niño weather pattern typically results in reduced rainfall.

Last year, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, India banned broken rice exports and imposed a 20 per cent duty on white and brown rice shipments. The government also implemented restrictions on wheat and sugar exports.

In Asia, rice prices have reached their highest levels in over two years as importers accumulate stockpiles, apprehensive of the impending El Niño's potential to parch plantations and damage crops.