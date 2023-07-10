India Could Become World's Second-biggest Economy By 2075: Goldman Sachs

Global investment bank Goldman Sachs has said that India could become world's second biggest economy by 2075 and its GDP is forecast to expand dramatically. The country is likely to achieve this massive feet on the back of solid demographics and faster pace of technology adoption.

For India, a key to realising the potential of that growing population is boosting participation within its labour force, as well as providing training and skills for its immense pool of talent, says Santanu Sengupta, Goldman Sachs Research’s India economist.

“Over the next two decades, the dependency ratio of India will be one of the lowest among regional economies”, he says, pointing out that India’s population has one of the best ratios between its working-age population and its number of children and elderly. “So that really is the window for India to get it right in terms of setting up manufacturing capacity, continuing to grow services, continuing the growth of infrastructure,” Sengupta was quoted as saying by Goldman Sachs.

Highlighting the progress India has made on the innovation and technology, Sengupta said that apart from demographics, innovation and increasing worker productivity are going to be important for the world’s fifth-biggest economy.

Expecting a hike in savings rate he added driven by favourable demographics, India’s savings rate is likely to increase with falling dependency ratios, rising incomes, and deeper financial sector development, which is likely to make the pool of capital available to drive further investment.

“The population growth will continue. What we focus on is the dependency ratio, which is the non-working-age population that is dependent on the working-age population. For India, that will be among the lowest among large economies for the next 20 years or so. So that really is the window for India to get it right in terms of setting up manufacturing capacity, continuing to grow services, continuing the growth of infrastructure,” Goldman Sachs’ India economist said.

Downside Risks

If labour force participation rate does not increase, it will pose a risk to India’s growth forecast. “The labour force participation rate in India has declined over the last 15 years. If you have more opportunities — especially for women, because the women’s labour force participation rate is significantly lower than men’s — you can shore up your labour force participation rate, which can further increase your potential growth,” he said.

