India Economic Summit 2021: Harsh Mariwala Gives Three Advices For Budding Entrepreneurs

Harsh Mariwala, Founder & Chairman, Marico expressed his views on investment among corporates, talent creation culture among businesses and also identifying consumer needs. On Friday, 26 November, while speaking with Republic's Bhaskar Das on 'Getting In The Game', a corporate one-on-one at the India Economic Summit 2021, Mariwala also revealed that three key pieces of advice for entrepreneurs to tap into businesses in a range of sectors. According to Marico founder, a new entrepreneur in the market must realise its competition.

Harsh Mariwala said, “If you are a new entrepreneur, you must realize that it is highly competitive. If you want to succeed in your area of business, you need to create a strong right domain."

"The right domain can only come out of some innovative approach to business or something which is pioneering which nobody else has done, or creating a business model which is different. So you need to identify, what it is that appease to the consumers,” he added.

While speaking about consumer needs, Mariwala stressed that for any business to thrive, a “very deep understanding” of consumer needs is required. He even gave an example of the government’s investment in the infrastructure sector. Marico founder said that the government identified the needs of the people and invested in the said sector which further boosted the country’s economy.

He said, “Entrepreneurship can only thrive when there is a very deep understanding of consumer needs.”

Mariwala calls for investment among coprprates

While motivating the corporates to invest, Mariwala said at India Economic Summit 2021, “It's great time to invest. It's very important for corporates to have that optimism.” Marico founder also laid great emphasis on businessmen’s focus on talent management. Mariwala said, “The war for talent is as important as the war in the marketplace.”

“I think talent culture creation is most underestimated among Indian businessmen,” he also said.

Image: Republic World