India Economic Summit 2021: Nitin Gadkari Reveals Details About His Dream Project

Speaking at the Republic India Economic Summit, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari talked about his dream project of making a road network from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. Responding to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami's question, Gadkari added that his dream project also includes the green expressway projects. The Union Minister spoke on infrastructure projects that will change India.

"A 4-tunnel project is already going on between Manali to Ladakh, then the planning is to go from Ladakh to Srinagar. Later, the road will lead to Jammu which will further go to Delhi–Amritsar–Katra Expressway. After this, the planning is to reach Mumbai and before Mumbai Surat will come where a new highway project is already going on. After Mumbai, the road will lead to Chennai, Bangalore. So this is a Kashmir to Kanyakumari project which will start from Srinagar, Leh-Ladakh and take you to Chennai, Kanyakumari in a less than 100 kmph speed. The project will be ready in next two years," explained Nitin Gadkari.

Speaking further at the Republic summit and infrastructure development in India, Nitin Gadkari revealed that he was recently in Jammu and told LG Manoj Sinha that the Ministry will work towards making J&K at par with Switzerland.

While speaking on recent ideas that were fascinating, the Union Minister talked about Hero Group's e-bicycle idea:

"I inaugurated one of their plans in Ludhiana and they have done a very good job, see we Indians are very good at this, these people have taken a big research institute in London of product designing and taking bicycles of the world they have made such a beautiful bicycle. Now, this bicycle will work and I believe that in coming times 50% of the world's e-bicycle market will be India's," mentioned Nitin Gadkari.

"The way we are progressing we are the fastest growing economy and our import will be less and export will increase people will get jobs and our growth rate will increase," added the Union Minister.

