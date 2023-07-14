India Extends Invitation To US Businesses For Tourism Investments

G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), urged US businesses and companies to explore investment opportunities in India's dynamic and diverse tourism sector.

During his five-day visit to New York, Reddy addressed a community reception at the Consulate General of India, where he highlighted India's economic growth, the Make in India initiatives led by the Narendra Modi government, the thriving startup ecosystem, and measures taken to boost various industries, including tourism, across the country.

India Invites US Businesses

Reddy assured potential investors that the Indian government and his ministry would warmly welcome and wholeheartedly support US businesses and companies interested in investing in the tourism sector. He called upon the Indian diaspora worldwide to encourage non-Indian families to visit India as tourists, promoting the diverse range of tourism experiences available, from cultural and craft tourism to film tourism, wildlife, weddings, and more.

Responding to a question, Reddy emphasised the development progress in Assam, considering it one of the most vibrant states in India. He acknowledged the challenges posed by insurgent groups in the past but emphasised the significant improvement in road, air, and train connectivity within the Northeast region.

Reddy expressed optimism about the future growth of tourism in India's northeast region, highlighting the need for private investment in order to develop and expand the sector. He also mentioned that India, as the current presiding country of the G20, has showcased its rich cultural heritage and tourism landmarks to delegates and officials from G20 nations during various meetings held across the country.

The Minister underscored India's commitment to a sustainable and inclusive future for all, technological transformation, digital infrastructure, and women-led development within the framework of the G20 Presidency. He acknowledged the challenges faced globally, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the COVID-19 pandemic, but emphasised India's stability and growth amidst these difficulties.

At the event, Radha Katyal Narang, Director (G20), Ministry of Tourism, provided a comprehensive presentation on India's tourism industry. Reddy emphasised that the tourism and hospitality sector in India is one of the largest employment-generating industries, with the government adopting a holistic approach involving various ministries to promote its growth.

India's call to US businesses to invest in its vibrant tourism sector reflects the country's commitment to developing this key industry and capitalising on its diverse offerings to attract more visitors from around the world.

(With PTI Inputs)