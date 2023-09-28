India Holds Steady At 40th Rank In Global Innovation Index 2023

India has maintained its 40th position among 132 nations in the Global Innovation Index (GII) 2023 rankings, as reported by the World Intellectual Property Organisation based in Geneva.

The government think tank NITI Aayog announced in a statement that India's GII ranking has steadily improved over the past few years, progressing from 81st place in 2015 to its current 40th position.

This consistent rise in the GII ranking can be attributed to India's substantial knowledge capital, thriving startup ecosystem, and commendable efforts by both public and private research organisations, according to the statement. The GII is deemed a dependable tool for governments worldwide to evaluate the innovation-driven socio-economic advancements within their respective countries.

Over time, the GII has established itself as a valuable policy instrument for numerous governments, aiding them in scrutinising the existing circumstances and prospects for innovation-led progress, the statement further noted.

(With PTI Inputs)