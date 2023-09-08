India Leads Global Mobile Subscription Growth With 7 Million New Users

Ericsson report: India's mobile subscription growth surged by 7 million during the second quarter of 2023, making it the world's leading contributor of mobile subscribers, as per a report by Ericsson.

This growth is attributed to affordable internet services and a competitive telecom market. Following India, China and the United States ranked second and third in terms of mobile subscriber additions.

According to the report, the global addition of mobile subscriptions reached a total of 8.3 billion, with a net increase of 40 million subscriptions during the quarter. Specifically, India's mobile subscriber base expanded to 1,125 million, marking an increase of 7 million subscribers, while China saw an addition of 5 million subscribers, bringing its total to 1,695 million.

Growth of 5G subscriptions

In addition to mobile subscriptions, the report highlighted the significant growth of 5G subscriptions during the June quarter of 2023, with an increase of 175 million. This pushed India's total 5G subscriber base to 1.3 billion.

The report also noted that approximately 260 communications service providers worldwide have launched commercial 5G services, with around 35 deploying or launching 5G standalone (SA) networks.

On a global scale, mobile subscription penetration reached 105 per cent, with the number of unique mobile subscribers reaching 6.1 billion during the quarter. Furthermore, the mobile broadband subscriber base saw a 5 per cent annual increase, totalling around 100 million during the same period. This increase brought mobile broadband connections to 88 per cent of all mobile subscriptions.