India Lifts Additional Duties On Certain US Products

India has lifted additional duties on several US products, including chickpeas, lentils, and apples. These duties were imposed in 2019 in response to the United States' decision to raise tariffs on specific steel and aluminium products. India had initially imposed these tariffs on 28 US products in retaliation.

In a notification dated September 5, the government announced the removal of duties on the following products: chickpeas, lentils (Masur), apples, walnuts in shell, and fresh or dried almonds, as well as shelled almonds.

This move comes ahead of US President Joe Biden's visit to India to attend the G20 Summit on September 9-10, which will be preceded by a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

Agreement on tariffs

During Prime Minister Modi's state visit to the US in June, both countries agreed to resolve six disputes at the World Trade Organization (WTO) and eliminate retaliatory tariffs on specific US products.

As part of this agreement, India will eliminate additional duties on chickpeas (10 per cent), lentils (20 per cent), fresh almonds (Rs 7 per kg), shelled almonds (Rs 20 per kg), walnuts (20 per cent), and fresh apples (20 per cent).

In July, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel stated in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha that the government had decided to remove retaliatory customs duties on imports of various products, including almonds (fresh or dried, in shell), walnuts, chickpeas, lentils, apples, medical diagnostic reagents, and boric acid.

The removal of retaliatory tariffs or reductions in import duties with the US did not result in a loss for India, she had stated.

The US is India's largest trading partner, with bilateral goods trade reaching $28.8 billion in 2022-23, compared to $119.5 billion in 2021-22.

