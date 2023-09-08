India Needs 8-9% Growth For 20 Years To Become Developed Nation By 2047: Deloitte

India needs to achieve sustained economic growth of 8-9 per cent for the next two decades in order to transition into a developed nation by 2047, according to Romal Shetty, CEO of Deloitte South Asia. He said that the ambitious growth rate is crucial to moving India beyond the middle-income level and into the category of developed economies. Shetty further noted that while maintaining such a growth trajectory is challenging, it is a necessary step for India to realise its vision of becoming a developed nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also expressed confidence in India's economic trajectory. In a recent interview, he stated that he envisions India being among the top three economies in the near future, and he believes that by 2047, the country will have achieved developed status with a more inclusive and innovative economy.

Presently, India holds the position of the fifth-largest economy globally, following the United States, China, Japan, and Germany. A report from S&P Global has projected that India's economy will double to $6.7 trillion by 2031, up from its current value of $3.4 trillion.

Opportunities for growth

Shetty highlighted several sectors where India can explore opportunities for growth, including agriculture, space exploration, and emerging industries like semiconductors and electric vehicles (EVs). He also commended India's extensive road development efforts, noting that the construction of 16,000–18,000 kilometres of roads annually significantly contributes to overall development and trade.

In terms of international business trends, Shetty pointed out that multinational companies are increasingly adopting a 'China plus one' strategy, seeking alternative manufacturing locations. While other countries stand to benefit from this trend, India stands out due to its exceptional scale and operational capacity.

"Multinational companies are looking at 'China plus one'. There is no doubt about that. While there are other countries that will benefit when companies decide to move their manufacturing to somewhere else apart from China, no other country has the scale and size that India has," Shetty added.

Shetty acknowledged that one of the major challenges faced by India is its reliance on crude oil imports. Additionally, while technology has greatly transformed the country, there remain concerns about potential divisiveness and biases within artificial intelligence (AI) that need to be addressed.

(With PTI Inputs)