India Poised To Become A Rising 'Great Power' By 2050: Martin Wolf

Renowned economics commentator Martin Wolf asserts that India is on the path to becoming a formidable 'great power,' with an economy rivalling that of the United States by 2050. In a column published in the Financial Times, Wolf applauds Western leaders for making a sensible bet on India's future.

According to Wolf, India's GDP per capita is projected to sustain a growth rate of approximately 5 per cent annually until 2050. He believes that with improved policies, this growth could even be higher, making India an attractive destination for businesses adopting a 'China plus one' strategy, with the advantage of a vast domestic market.

As the world's fifth-largest economy and third-largest in terms of purchasing power, India's population is estimated to reach 1.67 billion by 2050, compared to the current 1.43 billion. The country's bank balance sheets have been effectively repaired, and the credit engine is in a robust state, providing a stable foundation for future growth.

Youth will drive economic prosperity

Wolf emphasises that India's rapid population and economic expansion present a vital counterbalance to China, making closer relations with Western nations a logical step. Leaders like Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron have embraced Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, acknowledging India's potential as a powerful counterweight to China. However, Wolf notes that while interests align, the extent to which values are shared remains an open question.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecasts an annual economic growth rate of slightly over 6 per cent from 2023 to 2028, with GDP per capita growing at a slightly slower pace. Wolf finds this growth rate feasible and plausible, especially considering India's significant room for development.

Furthermore, India's youthful population, underemployed labour force, potential for improving workforce quality, high savings rate, and aspirations for greater prosperity contribute to its growth prospects.

Challenges of climate change

Despite the challenges posed by climate change, Wolf sees immense opportunities for India in the energy transition. He predicts that by 2050, India's GDP per capita, adjusted for purchasing power, will reach about 30 per cent of US levels, akin to China's current status. With India's population expected to be 4.4 times larger than that of the US, its economy is likely to be about 30 per cent larger than that of the US.

Wolf concludes that it is reasonable to assume that India will indeed become a great power, with its economy rivalling that of the US by 2050. As such, Western leaders' decision to forge an alliance of convenience with India appears to be a wise and well-calculated bet.

During a visit to India, World Bank President Ajay Banga also acknowledged that the country's domestic consumption provides a natural cushion to its economy against global slowdowns, given its strong reliance on local demand.

