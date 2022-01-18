India Post Payments Bank Garners 5 Crore Customers Within 3 Years

Just within the three years of launch in 2018, the India Post Payments Bank has become one of the fastest-growing digital banks in India, as it has grown its customer base up to 5 crores on Tuesday. The bank was launched in 2018 as a reform initiated by the PM Modi government.

Ministry of Communications, in a statement, asserted that within three years of commencement of the services, the bank had performed remarkably even during the pandemic. Five crore bank accounts have been opened in digital and paperless mode through over 1.36 lakh Post offices in the country. Notably, out of all only 1.20 lakh, banks are in the rural areas.

"IPPB opened up these five crore accounts in digital and paperless mode through its 1.36 lakh Post Offices, out of which 1.20 lakh are in rural areas with the help of about 1.47 lakhs doorstep banking service providers," the Ministry of Communications’ statement read.

48% Women Bank customers users, 41% youth

Remarkably, women account for roughly 48% of the overall 5 crore account holders. Approximately 98% of women's accounts were opened at their doorsteps, and over 68% of women received Digital Banking benefits. More than 41% of account holders are between the ages of 18 and 35 as the bank has made its mark among the youth.



The giant customer acquisition is proof of the success of the new reform in the banking sector, Vineet Pandey, Secretary, Department of Posts said. He further highlighted that the revolutionised digital banking system provided simple and cost-effective services to people even in the rural and backward areas.

"Reaching to five crore customers in a short span of 3 years speaks of the success of this model of providing a cost-effective, simple, easy and secure digital ecosystem, particularly to rural India. We are happy that we could empower rural women too, to avail the banking services at their doorsteps," Vineet Pandey stated. Praising the achievement, J Venkatramu, MD & CEO, India Post Payments Bank noted, "It is a moment of pride for the Bank, as we have moved from strength to strength while building this customer base while providing uninterrupted banking and G2C services even during the COVID-19 Pandemic.”

'IPPB committed to serve underbanked and unbanked people'

He went on to apprise that the bank is committed to serving underbanked and unbanked people, providing them with digital and paperless banking platforms.

"The Bank can scale its customer acquisition on a fully digital and paperless banking platform serving people at their doorstep. The bank is committed to serving the rural, under-banked and unbanked citizens through collaboration & co-creation of suitable products & services," Venkatramu added.

The India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) was founded under the Department of Posts, Ministry of Communication, with the government of India owning 100% of the stock.