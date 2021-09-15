India Reforms Telecom Sector: 100% Automatic FDI, Spectrum Duration & AGR Rationalised

Union Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology of India Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday announced major structural and process reforms in the telecom industry to deepen and broaden the sector. During the press conference to elaborate on the reforms, Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the upcoming 4G and 5G technology will be designed and manufactured indigenously in the country, and that BSNL and other networks in the country would be equipped with the new technology.

Moreover, the technology will be at par with global standards and not only will it be used in India but also be exported to other countries, thus working on the vision of making India a global player in the technology pertaining to the telecom sector. The decisions on the reforms were taken after the Central Cabinet meeting that was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Following are the structural reforms in the Telecom sector:

Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR), which has been a highly contentious and litigated issue, has been rationalised. Non-telecom revenue will be removed from AGR. Heavy interest or penalty was applied on payment of charges and Licence Fees which increased an undue burden on industry participants, this has been rationalised, monthly compounding of interest has been annualised. The interest rate had been approved at MCLR+2 and penalties have been abolished completely. This will pave the way for more investment in the industry, thus leading to more employment. Spectrum duration has been changed from 20 years to 30 years. Also, the spectrum surrendering process has been made more flexible. Spectrum sharing has also been allowed for the benefit of the industry and the consumers. 100% FDI has been allowed in the telecom sector through automatic route with proper checks and balances and safeguards. Earlier it was 100% FDI but only 49% was allowed through automatic route. New mobile connections forms and KYC will be digital and the archaic system of physical forms to get new mobile phone connections will be abolished. A calendar will be created for auction, thus allowing the industry to plan accordingly. Notifications that were implemented in 1953 will be amended to eliminate licence raj. It will also lead to the easing of procedures to procure equipment. Cabinet approves 4-year moratorium period on payment of statutory dues by telecom operators; the operators to pay interest on moratorium period. The moratorium will start from October 1 onwards.

Image: Twitter/@ANI, PTI