India Registers Sequential Widening Of Current Account Deficit In April-June Quarter: RBI

Account deficit widens: The current account deficit of India expanded during the April-June quarter compared to the previous three months, primarily attributed to a surge in the trade deficit, decreased net services surplus, and a decline in private transfer receipts, as stated by the Reserve Bank on Thursday.

In the first quarter of fiscal year 2023/24, the current account deficit widened to $9.2 billion, which represents 1.1 per cent of GDP, in contrast to $1.3 billion or 0.2 per cent of GDP in the January-March quarter. The corresponding deficit was $17.9 billion, or 2.1 per cent of GDP, during the first quarter of the previous year, as indicated by the Reserve Bank of India's release.

According to a Reuters poll of 17 economists, the median forecast was a deficit of $8.9 billion, accounting for 1 per cent of GDP in the latest first quarter. The merchandise trade deficit increased to $56.6 billion in the quarter from $52.6 billion in the preceding quarter but was less than the deficit of $63.1 billion recorded a year ago.

Worsening trade balance in July-September quarter

Net services receipts also observed a sequential decline, mainly due to reduced travel, business services, and computer exports, as highlighted by the RBI. Private transfer receipts, primarily remittances by Indians employed overseas, moderated to $27.1 billion from $28.6 billion.

Madhavi Arora, lead economist at Emkay Global Financial Services, projected a substantial widening of the deficit in the July-September quarter due to the worsening trade balance sequentially, elevated oil and core imports, and a slowdown in services exports.

In terms of the balance of payments, India recorded a surplus of $24.4 billion in the first quarter, compared to a surplus of $5.6 billion in the preceding quarter and a surplus of $4.6 billion in the year-ago quarter, as per RBI's data.

(With Reuters inputs)