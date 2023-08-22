India Remains Top FDI Host Economy In Developing Asia, Oceania: Report

India FDI investment: India is the top foreign direct investment (FDI) host economy in the area of renewable energy in developing Asia and Oceania, Finance Ministry said in its Monthly Economic Review report published for the month of July.

"Improvement in external balance is further accompanied by relentless investor confidence in India, which is evident in strong foreign investment inflows. This augurs well for the economy as it allows for positive spillover effects associated with the incoming investment, especially in sectors crucial for exports," Finance Ministry said.

India's FDI inflow increased by 4.7 per cent in financial year 2022 over the previous year, Finance Ministry report said citing RBI data.

"As per RBI data, India witnessed an increase of 4.7 per cent in FDI inflow during 2022 over the previous year. Further, India also showed strong growth in project announcements during the same period, as reported in World Investment Report, 2023. This is in contrast to the global FDI trend in 2022, which saw a decline of 12 per cent to $1.3 trillion due to multiple reasons, including ongoing geopolitical issues, high food and energy prices, lower volumes of financial flows and transactions in developed countries and debt pressures on account of recessionary tendencies,” Finance Ministry said.

Meanwhile, net foreign portfolio investors (FPI) inflows in India were recorded at $20.2 billion as compared to net outflows of $14 billion during the first four months of current financial year, Finance Ministry said.

India’s foreign exchange reserves have strengthened over the past months and stood at $603.9 billion at the end of July 2023 because of robust foreign inflows and a decline in imports, the report added.