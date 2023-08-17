Last Updated:

Share Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty In Red, Rupee At Record Low At Closing Bell

Share Market Highlights August 17: Indian shares opened marginally lower on Thursday, tracking weakness in Asian peers on worries over China's economy and Wall Street on interest rate concerns. The Nifty 50 index was down 0.14 per cent at 19,436.30 while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.15 per cent to 65,439.50 in early trade.

Business Desk
16:02 IST, August 17th 2023
Share Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty close at decline of over 0.5%

At the closing bell, Sensex was down 0.59 per cent at 65,151.02, while Nifty 50 ended 0.51 per cent lower at 19,365.25.

16:02 IST, August 17th 2023
Share Market LIVE: Rupee closes at record low, weakens past 83 per US Dollar

Rupee closes at 83.15 against the US Dollar, significantly lower than Monday’s close of 82.95 per Dollar.

15:23 IST, August 17th 2023
Share Market LIVE: Adani Enterprises shares up by 1.52%

The shares of Adani Enterprises recorded an increase of 1.52 per cent, trading at 2481.15.

15:01 IST, August 17th 2023
Share Market LIVE updates: Vodafone India down by 1.15%

Vodafone idea shares are down by 1.15 per cent, trading at 7.73 after the company's announcement that it will commence vendor payments from Q3 of FY24.

14:28 IST, August 17th 2023
Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty 50 decline nearly 0.6%

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty have been declining since market opened on Thursday. Sensex has declined by 0.6 per cent to trade at 65,150.76, while Nifty 50 is down to 19,354.15, having declined by 0.57 per cent.

13:53 IST, August 17th 2023
Share Market LIVE: Crypto market witnesses sharp decline

The crypto market has seen a sharp decline in the last 24 hours. As per CoinGecko, the global crypto market capitalisation is down by 2 per cent and fell below $1.2 trillion for the first time in close to 60 days. The crypto fear and greed index is also down 2 points and is currently in the neutral zone with a score of 50/100. Read here

13:33 IST, August 17th 2023
Share Market LIVE: Bata India surges on report of strategic partnership with Adidas

Footwear maker Bata India’s stock rallied as much as 6.22 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,749 after media reports suggested that Bata India is entering into a strategic partnership with German apparel giant Adidas for the Indian market. Read here

12:30 IST, August 17th 2023
Share Market LIVE: Adani Ports shares up 2.19%

The shares of Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd were trading at 792.80, up by 2.19 per cent on Thursday.

11:53 IST, August 17th 2023
Nifty LIVE: Nifty 50 down by nearly 0.5%

Nifty 50 has declined by 0.49 per cent, trading at 19,369.55.

11:53 IST, August 17th 2023
Sensex LIVE: S&P BSE Sensex slips further

Sensex has slipped further, now trading at 65,239.29 at a decline of 0.46 per cent, BSE data showed.

11:45 IST, August 17th 2023
Share Market LIVE: SBFC Finance falls 1.89%

On its second day of trading, SBFC Finance witnessed a decline of 1.89 per cent by 11:45 am, trading at 90.47. In the previous session, the stock had closed at 92.21, after seeing an increase of more than 60 per cent over the issue price.

11:01 IST, August 17th 2023
Share Market LIVE: ITC shares down 1.72%

ITC Ltd shares are down 1.72 per cent, trading at 442.30 at 11 am. In the previous session, the stock had closed at 450.05.

10:43 IST, August 17th 2023
Share Market Live Updates: Adani Power shares rally

The share price of Adani Power rallied over 3 per cent in early trade on Thursday after investment firm GQG Partners picked up 8.1 per cent stake in the company for $1.1 billion (Rs 9,155.27 crore). The shares gained 3.20 per cent to Rs 288.25 apiece on the BSE.

10:40 IST, August 17th 2023
Share Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex in red

10:30 IST, August 17th 2023
Share Market LIVE: Stocks to watch

Adani Power, Religare, JSW Energy, Nava, Cipla, ITC, Vodafone Idea, IndiGo and Infosys are the stocks in focus today.

