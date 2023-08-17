Share Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty In Red, Rupee At Record Low At Closing Bell

Quick links:
At the closing bell, Sensex was down 0.59 per cent at 65,151.02, while Nifty 50 ended 0.51 per cent lower at 19,365.25.
Rupee closes at 83.15 against the US Dollar, significantly lower than Monday’s close of 82.95 per Dollar.
The shares of Adani Enterprises recorded an increase of 1.52 per cent, trading at 2481.15.
Vodafone idea shares are down by 1.15 per cent, trading at 7.73 after the company's announcement that it will commence vendor payments from Q3 of FY24.
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty have been declining since market opened on Thursday. Sensex has declined by 0.6 per cent to trade at 65,150.76, while Nifty 50 is down to 19,354.15, having declined by 0.57 per cent.
The crypto market has seen a sharp decline in the last 24 hours. As per CoinGecko, the global crypto market capitalisation is down by 2 per cent and fell below $1.2 trillion for the first time in close to 60 days. The crypto fear and greed index is also down 2 points and is currently in the neutral zone with a score of 50/100. Read here
Footwear maker Bata India’s stock rallied as much as 6.22 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,749 after media reports suggested that Bata India is entering into a strategic partnership with German apparel giant Adidas for the Indian market. Read here
The shares of Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd were trading at 792.80, up by 2.19 per cent on Thursday.
Nifty 50 has declined by 0.49 per cent, trading at 19,369.55.
Sensex has slipped further, now trading at 65,239.29 at a decline of 0.46 per cent, BSE data showed.
On its second day of trading, SBFC Finance witnessed a decline of 1.89 per cent by 11:45 am, trading at 90.47. In the previous session, the stock had closed at 92.21, after seeing an increase of more than 60 per cent over the issue price.
ITC Ltd shares are down 1.72 per cent, trading at 442.30 at 11 am. In the previous session, the stock had closed at 450.05.
The share price of Adani Power rallied over 3 per cent in early trade on Thursday after investment firm GQG Partners picked up 8.1 per cent stake in the company for $1.1 billion (Rs 9,155.27 crore). The shares gained 3.20 per cent to Rs 288.25 apiece on the BSE.
Markets opened marginally lower on Thursday on global cues. The Nifty 50 index was down 0.14 per cent at 19,436.30 while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.15 per cent to 65,439.50 in early trade.
Adani Power, Religare, JSW Energy, Nava, Cipla, ITC, Vodafone Idea, IndiGo and Infosys are the stocks in focus today.
