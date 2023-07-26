India To Become A $5 Trillion Economy In 5 Years Or Sooner?

Amidst a global economic landscape marked by challenges, India sets its sights on becoming a $5 trillion economy, fueled by its diverse economic base, tech adoption, and resilient workforce.

According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), India's economy is expected to reach $5 trillion by 2026-27. This would make India the world's third-largest economy, after the United States and China.

“India has the potential to grow at 6.5-7 per cent and will become a $5 trillion economy by 2025-26 and $7 trillion by 2030 depending on exchange rate fluctuation,” said V Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) of India told PTI.

India’s ambitions to achieve this feat are backed by strong and steady economic growth in recent years despite a downturn in global markets. According to the Morgan Stanley Report, India is yet to undergo an economic boom which will make it the third-largest country in the world by the year 2027.

World’s most lucrative market

Apart from that India is also emerging as the world’s most lucrative market for global brands, attracting investments from both domestic and foreign investors. These investments are helping the country to boost economic growth and create more jobs for local professionals.

India is becoming a lucrative market for all global brands | Image credit: Unsplash

“India can meet its $5 trillion economy target by FY29, even if the nominal GDP growth maintains at the current level,” said Crisil’s latest report. Crisil is an Indian analytical company and a subsidiary of S&P Global.

In FY 2021-22, India attracted a record $81.97 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) and these incoming FDIs have generated over 10 million jobs in the last 5 years. The top sectors attracting FDI in India are information technology, automobile, and manufacturing.

This continuous development in FDIs must be credited to the government’s aim to diversify foreign investments to multiple industries and maintain strong trade relations with other countries.

Improving infrastrucure

The Indian government is investing heavily towards building world-class infrastructure and connecting the entire nation with a network of all-weather highways.

According to the data released by National Infrastructure Pipeline, India is aiming to invest another $1.4 trillion in its infrastructure in the next five years. The government is also actively investing in railways, ports, and airports to build a robust transportation network that does not hinder future FDI inflows.

India to invest $1.4 trillion in its infrastructure in the next five years. | Image credit: Pexels

Apart from that under the Digital India Mission, the government has already changed the nature by which India interacts with each other. Be it 4G or the mass scaling of UPI, the government has a clear aim to streamline and make all government operations completely transparent.

This not only increases productivity and reduces corruption but also positions the country as an easy-to-invest option for foreign investors.

"This country has clearly moved to an additional $1.4 trillion taking us to $3.5 trillion and I think the audacious target of $5 trillion, which a couple of years ago would have looked a difficult one to accomplish, is now clearly in sight and I think by 2027 we should be able to achieve it," said Sunil Mittal, Founder and Chairman, Bharti Enterprises while addressing the conclave on 9 years of the Modi government.

While India's economic resilience has been commendable, achieving a $5 trillion economy requires continuous growth and reforms. To bridge the output loss caused by the pandemic, the country is aiming to accelerate its growth rate, laying a strong foundation for future expansion.

Youngest economy

India has the world’s largest youth population, at around 808 million below the age of 35. At 64 per cent, the high percentage of India’s working population not only contributes to growth in GDP and per capita income but also represents a large customer base for companies to target and thrive.

The majority of Indians are below the age of 35, making it the youngest economy in the world | Image credit: Unsplash

Along with that, as the Indian working population is earning more and more, they are willing to pay for the products. This creates a perfect environment for global brands to enter the market and build a recognizable name among Indians, driving more investments and jobs for locals.

India’s $5 trillion economy: Not just a dream anymore

India's economy is on track to become a $5 trillion powerhouse, backed by its diverse economic base, tech adoption, and resilient workforce. The Indian government's focus on making India a welcoming market with great infrastructure further enhances the country's appeal to foreign investors.

“According to a recent report by Morgan Stanley, India is set to become the third biggest economy in the world by 2027. For this, infrastructure is very important. Because of effective and transparent policies, the Modi government has achieved a lot in different sectors in the last eight years," said Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs, India.

With strong economic growth, increasing foreign investments, and a youthful demographic advantage, India's $5 trillion economy is no longer a distant dream, but a tangible reality on the horizon.