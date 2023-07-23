India To Expand Radio Communication, E-auction Of 808 FM Radio Stations Announced

The Indian government is gearing up to hold an e-auction of 808 FM radio stations across 284 cities, as part of its efforts to enhance the reach of radio communication, revealed Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday.

Licensing process

During his address at the Regional Community Radio Sammelan (North), Thakur highlighted the government's commitment to ease the licencing process for operating radio stations, particularly community radio, by reducing the number of compliances.

Presently, India boasts 388 FM radio stations in 113 cities across 26 states and five Union Territories. Seeking to further broaden radio services, Thakur disclosed the government's plan for a third batch of e-auctions that would introduce 808 channels in 284 cities.

With a focus on enhancing coverage, the government is taking initiatives to set up radio towers in remote areas. Additionally, there are plans to expand the FM network in Tier-II and Tier-III cities, prioritising aspirational areas and districts affected by Left Wing Extremism (LWE).

To support these expansions, the government has already approved the Broadcasting Infrastructure and Network Development scheme earlier this year. The scheme aims to increase the coverage of AIR FM transmitters to cover 66 per cent of the geographical area and 80 per cent of the population, up from the existing 59 per cent and 68 per cent, respectively.

Furthermore, the scheme envisions the free distribution of over eight lakh DD Free Dish set-top boxes to residents in remote, tribal, LWE-affected, and border regions.

Upcoming e-auction

The upcoming e-auction, combined with the development schemes, is expected to pave the way for a more extensive and inclusive radio communication landscape in India.

