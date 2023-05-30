India's FY23 Growth Estimates At 7%; Global Outlook To Remain Weak: RBI Annual Report

Indian economy in real GDP terms is expected to grow at 7 per cent in financial year 2022-23 while the available projections hint at a weaker outlook for global economy in 2023 and 2024, the Reserve Bank of India said in its annual report published on Tuesday.

"Available projections suggest a weaker outlook for the global economy in 2023 and 2024 after the resilience it exhibited to multiple and often overlapping shocks in 2022 - the war in Ukraine; the persistent elevation in food and energy inflation; and the tightening of financial conditions in response to aggressive and synchronised monetary policy tightening across the world," RBI said in its annual report.

State of Indian Economy

Despite strong global headwinds, the Indian economy is expected to have recorded a growth of 7 per cent for financial year 2022-23 on the back of sustained recovery in discretionary spending, particularly in contact intensive services, restoration of consumer confidence, high festival season spending after two consecutive years of COVID-19 induced isolation and the government’s thrust on capex provided impetus to the growth momentum, RBI said.

“In the second half of the year, however, the pace of year-on-year growth moderated because of unfavourable base effects, weakening private consumption demand caused by high inflation, slowdown in export growth and sustained input cost pressures,” RBI said in its report.

“In the industrial sector, manufacturing activity withstood global spillovers, while electricity generation exhibited robust growth, and mining recorded steady activity. Sustained momentum was seen in construction activity, while infrastructure and capital goods production benefitted from the government-led investment in infrastructure. Production of consumer goods, on the other hand, remained muted and recovery in sectors such as automobiles was lopsided. Uneven

recovery in consumption was evident as growth in the price sensitive entry-level car segment turned sluggish as compared to the recovery in passenger cars. The continued lag in two-wheeler sales, 40 per cent of which caters to rural India, is also indicative of subdued rural demand,” RBI added.

Global Macros

RBI noted that volatility has ebbed in global financial markets and risks to financial stability from the failure of banks in some advanced economies (AEs) in March 2023 have eased.

Resolute policy actions have stemmed the tide of confidence runs for now. Amidst the uneasy calm that prevails, a reassessment of global economic prospects is underway.

“The most vulnerable countries reeled under the burden of high debt levels. In the early months of 2023, some of the war-induced pressures on inflation have eased with the decline in commodity prices and gradual normalisation of supply chains. The pace of global disinflation, however, remains less than desirable. The resilience of the global financial system will inevitably be tested again as the exit from ultra-easy liquidity resumes and systemic central banks shrink their bloated balance sheets,” RBI said.

