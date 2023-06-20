'India To Grow Its Airline Fleet To 2,000 In Next 5 Years': Jyotiraditya Scindia

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday lauded the landmark order made by Indigo airlines for 500 aircraft with Airbus at the Paris Airshow. He asserted that "it is time for the Indian aviation Industry to seize the skies."

Scindia while addressing a press conference in the national capital explained the vision of the Narendra Modi government for the aviation Industry and said that the central dispensation plans to extend the number of air crafts in India to 2,000 in the next five to seven years.

The statement from the minister comes after Indigo announced a massive expansion in history of Indian aviation by placing the largest order. With this order, IndiGo has become the world’s biggest A320 family customer.

“Once again, the civil aviation sector in India has seen a new inflection with a major order placed by our major carrier Indigo for 500 aircrafts. This talks of the potential of the civil aviation in our country and of the unprecedented growth in the last nine years. The potential it holds not only for the stake holders but also for 1.4 billion people of the country,” Scindia said.

He also highlighted the recent order made by Air India, “This landmark order has come very close on the heels of the Air India order comprised of 470 aircraft - 250 with Air Bus 220 with Boeing," he added.

The minister further spoke of the affects such expansion will cause. Scindia asserted that employment is also going to increase with the development. Every direct job in civil aviation will result in 6.1 indirect jobs.

“Such expansion will cause a multiplier effect. Employment will improve as every direct job in civil aviation results in the ceration of 6.1 indirect jobs. Not only the airline sector is growing, we have witnessed a 75 per cent growth from a fleet size of 400 in 2014 to 700 in 2023," he said.

Scindia also took the opportunity to underline the domestic expansion of carriers like Akasa.

He said, “We have witnessed the birth of many countrywide carriers like Akasa regional carriers like India One Air, Star Air and many others. The size of carriers being ordered now are greater than India’s total size of the fleet in 2014. The previous growth has been eclipsed. We are planning to expand to 2,000 aircrafts in the next 5-7 years.”

Scindia also hinted at the possibility of the creation of aviation hubs in India with the first one being in Delhi.

“Civil aviation hubs in India is our next dream. Delhi will be the first hub, then we will move to different states and continents.”