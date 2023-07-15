India, UAE Agree On Local Currency Trade Settlements, To Link Fast Payment Systems

India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) agreed on starting trade settlements in the respective local currencies and linking India's UPI with the Gulf country's Instant payment platform (IPP), PTI reported.

This comes amid the meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Details of the trade partnership

"The agreement signed on Saturday for trade settlement in the currencies of the two countries shows the strong economic cooperation and mutual trust between the two nations," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

"India-UAE trade witnessed a 20 per cent increase since the signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement last year," PM Modi added.

It is always gladdening to meet HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. His energy and vision for development are admirable. We discussed the full range of India-UAE ties including ways to boost cultural and economic ties. @MohamedBinZayed pic.twitter.com/XCBWW8cP38 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 15, 2023

The agreement with the UAE on trade settlement in the currencies of the two countries will boost bilateral trade and investments. PM Modi also said that he has always got the love of a brother from Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

"The manner in which ties between our countries have expanded, you have made a big contribution to that. Every person in India views you as a true friend," he told the UAE President.

Trade partnership between UAE and India

The Reserve Bank of India and the Central Bank of the UAE signed two MoUs for establishing a framework to promote the use of local currencies, the Indian Rupee (INR) and the UAE Dirham (AED) for cross-border transactions; and for cooperation for interlinking their payment and messaging systems, PTI reported.

The MoUs were signed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and UAE Central Bank Governor Khaled Mohamed Balama, in the presence of Prime Minister Modi and Mohamed Bin Zayed.

This is a very important aspect of India-UAE cooperation. It paves the way for enhanced economic collaboration and will make international financial interactions simpler. https://t.co/nuoQbUIFq6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 15, 2023

The MoU covers all current account transactions and permitted capital account transactions, the statement issued by the RBI said.

The use of local currencies would optimise transaction costs and settlement time for transactions, including for remittances from Indians residing in the UAE.

PM Modi also emphasised the economic collaboration between the two countries and said the partnership is a very important aspect of India-UAE cooperation and paves the way for enhanced economic collaboration to make financial interactions simpler.

He also highlighted that the preparation for COP-28 to be held in the UAE is underway and will participate in the conference later this year.

(With PTI inputs)