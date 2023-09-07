Indian Agro-chemical Industry Can Grow Over 9%: NITI Aayog Member

The Indian agrochemical industry has significant growth potential, exceeding the current 9 per cent rate, despite facing competition from China, according to NITI Aayog member Ramesh Chand. He noted that several Western countries are transitioning from agrochemicals to biopesticides, and he urged the Agro Chem Federation of India (ACFI) to prepare a document on the ease of doing business in agrochemicals.

Speaking at a panel discussion during the ACFI's sixth Annual General Meeting in New Delhi, Chand highlighted the industry's remarkable nine per cent growth, particularly during the disruptive COVID-19 pandemic years. Despite economic and production challenges, the domestic agrochemical industry demonstrated impressive growth between 2017-18 and 2022-23.

"The agrochemical industry has achieved a miracle growth rate of 9 per cent... much of this growth rate has happened during the COVID-19 pandemic years, when the production activities were seriously disrupted," he said.

Agrochemical exports

Chand also pointed out that Indian agrochemical exports have exceeded $5 billion (Rs 41,588.20 crore) and have even outperformed China in some data sources. He emphasised that with this growth rate achieved in the absence of favourable conditions from China, the competition from China may not be as formidable as it once was.

Regarding biopesticides, Chand encouraged the Indian industry to explore why many Western nations are shifting away from agrochemicals toward biopesticides. He cited the example of the Netherlands, where agrochemical sales are minimal, and noted that such trends are prevalent in the entire Western world.

"I have seen it in many countries. The Netherlands hardly sells any agrochemicals. The entire West is going in that direction. I think in the long run this (Indian) industry is required to pay attention to this aspect," he said.

ESG principles

To enhance exports, Chand emphasised the importance of Indian companies conducting business responsibly and adhering to ESG (environment, social, and governance) principles, which are currently widely discussed. He also stressed the need for the agrochemical industry to focus on innovation to reduce pollution and create a document outlining the ease of doing business with compliance measures.

The panel discussion featured key figures from the agrochemical industry, including Mayank Singhal, Managing Director of PI Industries; Ravi Annavarapu, President of FMC India; Ajeet Singh, Head of Alternate Business Models at Bayer CropScience; and K C Ravi, Chief Sustainability Officer at Syngenta.

(With PTI inputs)