Indian Banks Will Face 'limited Risk' Despite Adani Controversy, Predicts Fitch Ratings

Finance company Fitch Ratings has predicted that the Adani controversy does not present a substantial risk to the credit profiles of Indian banks due to their exposure to the Adani Group. "Indian banks’ Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) all remain driven by expectations that the banks would receive extraordinary sovereign support, if needed," the Fitch report said.

This comes when the stock price of several firms within the Adani Group is witnessing a rise on Tuesday. According to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Adani Enterprises is up by 15.57% and is trading at Rs 1,817.25, ACC Ltd is up by 1.42% to Rs 1,997.55, and Adani Ports rose by 0.91% to Rs 551.

Fitch flags 'limited risk' for Indian banks

Citing its February 3 report where it underscored 'no immediate impact' on Fitch-rated Adani entities, the new report says that exposure for Indian Banks should be manageable "without adverse consequences on the banks’ Viability Ratings" even under a hypothetical scenario where the wider Adani group enters distress.

It also cited the State Bank of India's (SBI) latest statement wherein it revealed that its exposure is just 0.9% of the overall loan given to Adani Group. According to SBI, its share of the group’s loans had fallen to 31% by the 2022-end, from 55% in 2016.

"We believe loans to all Adani group entities generally account for 0.8%-1.2% of total lending for Fitch-rated Indian banks, equivalent to 7%-13% of total equity. Even in a distress scenario, it is unlikely that all of this exposure would be written down, as much of it is tied to performing projects," said the report.

While Fitch says that loans involving projects still under construction and those at the company level could be more vulnerable, it added that, "even if exposures were fully provisioned for, we do not expect it would affect banks’ Viability Ratings, as banks have sufficient headroom at their current rating levels".

Potential risks per Fitch

"There is a risk that state banks could face pressure to provide refinancing for Adani entities if foreign banks scale back their exposure or investor appetite for the group’s debt weakens in global markets," said the new report. "This could affect our assessment of the risk appetite of such banks, particularly if not matched with commensurate building of capital buffers. However, such a scenario would underpin the quasi-policy role of state-owned banks and reinforce our sovereign support expectations," it further said.

Reiterating that the economic and sovereign implications of the Adani mess remain limited, Fitch predicts that a fallout risk could influence India's sovereign rating, bank IDRs and the nation's medium-term economic growth.