Indian fintech industry will generate $200 billion in revenue by 2030 -ShaktiKanta Das

The fintech industry is projected to generate around $200 billion in revenue by 2030, and the country is on the "cusp of a major transformation in the fintech arena", said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

"Innovation is the bedrock of the fintech industry. We are on the cusp of a major transformation in the fintech arena in India and other countries," he said, speaking at the Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai.

The governor also said that according to a survey, 76 per cent of people worldwide will have access to bank accounts or regulated financial firms in 2021, up from 51 per cent in 2011.

“UPI is a terrific example of a unique public-private initiative that has resulted in a digital public infrastructure that promotes digitisation, innovation and inclusivity,” he said.

Transformation of financial services

Das emphasised how FinTechs have transformed traditional financial services, making them faster, cheaper, more efficient, and more accessible. He cited that the global FinTech sector currently generates $245 billion in annual revenue, representing a mere 2 per cent of global financial services revenue.

Digital public infrastructure drives innovation

The governor highlighted the crucial role of digital public infrastructure (DPI) in fostering a conducive environment for fintech innovation. India's DPI, embodied in the India Stack concept, includes Jan Dhan Yojana (bank accounts), Aadhar (digital identity), and mobile connectivity.

The government's Jan Dhan scheme, launched in 2014, has played a pivotal role in achieving a remarkable increase in bank account access, with over 500 million Jan Dhan bank accounts opened to date.

Aadhar and UPI

Aadhar, India's biometric identity system, has provided a secure and portable proof of identity for individuals, facilitating paperless and contactless financial services. The proliferation of mobile connectivity, with approximately 800 million internet users via mobile phones, has driven digital transactions, including mobile wallets and UPI payments. UPI's success in instantly transferring money between bank accounts through mobile applications has transformed digital transactions in India, fostering greater financial inclusion.

"UPI is a terrific example of a unique public-private initiative that has resulted in a digital public infrastructure that promotes digitisation, innovation, and inclusivity," he said.

Das highlighted RBI's pilot runs of India's CBDC (e-Rupee) for both wholesale and retail segments, aiming to introduce CBDC in a non-disruptive manner. Additionally, he discussed the launch of a digital public tech platform aimed at providing frictionless credit for various types of loans, streamlining data flow, and promoting financial inclusion.

"CBDC provides unique opportunities as it represents the next milestone in the evolution of the payment system. As you are aware, RBI has commenced pilot runs of India’s CBDC (e-Rupee) for specific use cases in both wholesale and retail segments. The CBDC Wholesale Pilot was launched on November 1, 2022, to settle secondary market transactions in government securities. We are

planning to test some more use cases going forward," he said.

Governor Das stressed the importance of customer-centricity, governance, and self-regulation in the FinTech sector. He emphasised the need for FinTech players to prioritise customer satisfaction, ensure data security, and follow ethical business practices. He also encouraged the establishment of a self-regulatory organisation (SRO) by FinTech companies to set industry standards.