Indian Hotels Opens Its First Hotel In Jammu Under Vivanta Brand

Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Thursday announced the opening of its first hotel in Jammu under Vivanta brand.

With this, IHCL now has a presence in Jammu, which is an important economic centre with a thriving tourism industry, company's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Puneet Chhatwal said in a statement.

"This also extends our itinerary in the union territory with our existing hotels in Srinagar and Katra. We are delighted to launch the 90-key Vivanta Jammu, City Centre which will be an integral part of the city's landscape," he said.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have five hotels in Jammu and Kashmir, including one under development.