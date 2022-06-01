Indian Oil Corporation Slashes Jet Fuel Prices By 1.3%; New Price Applicable From June 1

Providing major relief to airline companies in India, the Indian Oil Corporation Limited slashed the fuel prices by 1.3%. Notably, Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices will be reduced from June 1. The new prices came as a major relief as the prices of ATF in India were at an all-time high for a few weeks. It is suspected by some that the slashed prices could bring down the fare of air travel in India.

Talking about the current prices of ATF at various locations in India, national capital Delhi charges Rs 1,21,475.74 per kilolitre (KL) whereas economic capital Mumbai prices one KL of ATF at ₹1,20,306.99. Other metro cities like Kolkata and Chennai demand Rs 126,369.98 and Rs 125,725.36 per KL respectively.

Rise in ATF in recent times

In the mid of May, Indian Oil Corporation announced a rise in fuel price by 5.3%, which was the 10th straight increase this year, and an all-time high, in line with a surge in global energy prices.

Before that, the airline companies also saw a rise of 3.22% in ATF. After the crude oil price saw a steep rise, the ATF also saw an increase in price. Since January, the cost of ATF has been increased by 61.7% i.e. the ATF which was available at a price of Rs 72,062 per KL rose to Rs 1.23 lakh per KL.

Talking about the fuel prices in India to PTI, IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta suggested that the Ministry of Civil Aviation should consider increasing the upper limits on domestic airfares amid rising fuel prices. Jet fuel prices make up 40% of operating an aeroplane.

He added, "If anything, the higher band needs to be moved up because, you know, we just need to keep the fares at pace with fuel prices and fuel prices are a real problem."