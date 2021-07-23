Indian Oil Corporation To Build Nation's First 'Green Hydrogen' Plant At Mathura Refinery

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. announced its plan on Friday to build India's first green hydrogen plant at its Mathura refinery. India is the world’s third-largest oil importer and trying to recalibrate its energy sourcing playbook by keeping its strategic and economic interests in mind. Green hydrogen can be a game-changer for India, which imports 85% of its oil and 53% of gas demand. This initiative by Indian Oil Corporation will promote emission-free fuel in the country.

Indian Oil Corporation Limited says it will build the nation's first 'Green Hydrogen' plant at its Mathura refinery to strengthen its bouquet of clean energy offerings pic.twitter.com/ay7o7OONqE — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2021

IOC chairman Shrikant Madhav Vaidya's stated, that the country’s largest fuel retailer now plans to use green hydrogen to replace “carbon-emitting fuels used in the refinery to process crude oil into value-added products such as petrol and diesel," and use electricity generated from clean energy sources for the same. The project will cut the Nation's dependence on fossil fuels. The project comes after a proposal to make it compulsory for fertilizer plants and oil refineries to use green hydrogen.

Union Cabinet prepared the draft project

As per reports, Union Cabinet prepared a draft that stated the use of green hydrogen in fertilizers and oil refineries. Now, fertilizer plants and oil refineries would have to use green hydrogen to meet 0.15% of their total hydrogen requirements starting from 2023-24 and ramp it up to a tenth of their total requirements within six years. The green hydrogen will be produced by splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen using an electrolyzer, that may be powered by electricity generated from clean energy sources such as wind and solar.

"We have a wind power project in Rajasthan. We intend to wheel that power to our Mathura refinery and use that electricity to produce absolutely green hydrogen through electrolysis," Vaidya said.

Why Mathura has been selected for the project?

Vaidya said that Mathura has been selected for the project because of its proximity to Taj Trapezium Zone (TTZ). He further stated that the corporation will not have a captive power plant in Mathura and will utilize power from the grid, preferably green power. The process will also decarbonize some parts of the manufacturing. India’s total hydrogen demand is expected to touch 11.7 million tonnes (mt) by 2029-30 from the current 6.7 mt. In the future, the corporation has also planned to use hydrogen- blended with CNG in buses across the cities.

(IMAGE: PTI)