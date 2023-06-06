Indian Payments Likely To Witness Massive Disruption By 2026: Report

The Indian Payments ecosystem in the future is set to witness a tremendous change in terms of usage, adaptability as well as the growth. The country ranks in the prominent position when it comes to ease of making payments and adapting new technologies. The country with its population of more than 140 crore is expected to be a world leader in the shift to complete digital payments and this can be visible in the coming years. At present the transactions by digital methods crossed 3.2 lakh crore this year, this will further cross 4 lakh crore by 2026.

UPI has been one of the best examples of how the country has witnessed a massive change in the transaction process. According to reports by the Redseer Strategy Consultants in collaboration with Plural by Pine Labs, By 2026-27, 85 per cent of the Indian business ecosystem will witness the biggest digital transformation and this will necessarily impact the way users interact.

What does the detailed report reveal?

The report states that the adoption of digital payments by Indian households too is expected to cross 50 per cent by 2026 from that of 36 per cent at present. More than 40 crore people do digital payments at present and 80 per cent of the same are transactions done for grocery, food delivery and travel industries.



The rapid and widespread adoption of digital payments in the Indian economy and markets have been driven by the following factors:

1. Usage of smartphones and the internet: Since the growth of the 4G ecosystem in India, the country has been the prime consumer of data throughout the world. This has naturally led to the usage of huge digital payments adoption. Further, 5G in India has even proved to be a catalyst to this and the internet users in the country at present account to more than 70 crore.

2. Secondly the report also states that the government has also played a vital role in this payment method transition process which included the demonetization in 2016 as well. The Government is constantly promoting the ideas of cashless transactions and can be also seen as a major drive to the current situations.

In terms of numbers as compared to the current fiscal, the internet users in India will increase more than 95 per cent which is at present between 70-75 per cent. The online transactions at present which account to 40-45 per cent at present will increase by 20 per cent and will surpass 74 per cent. Out of these online transactions, a majority of the same will be done through digital wallets and UPI.

Boost in e-Commerce trading and the acceptance in the market

According to reports, the e-Commerce market will also expand to Rs 900,000 crore by FY26, which at present stands at Rs 400,000 crore. It is also to be noted that smaller cities will be the prime factors that would drive this growth and will account for more than 75 per cent of all e-Commerce transactions. Another equivalent contributing factor to the same will be the acceptance of the business sector. This number is also expected to increase by 85 percent as the number of digitally enabled merchants will constantly grow.

The Fintech sector is said to be the core of digital payments and their expansion has also been a push to these changes. Fintech sector has bagged funding worth Rs 95,000 crore which was five times higher than the previous year. In addition to this AI and ML are improving the ecosystem on a day to day basis.

UPI is the master of all

The report further highlights the significance of the UPI. A low merchant discount rate has been the main factor for this. This has helped in increasing the profit margin which is only between 1.5 and 2 per cent as transaction fee. UPI has also seen major expansion in countries like Bhutan, Singapore and Malaysia particularly aimed at enhancing overseas operations and increasing revenue from the International Market.

The biggest feature it has displayed is the ability to proceed payments in the feature phones without internet connections. UPI does have provisions to link payment options with credit cards, this in turn boost the digital interface's approach to lending payments thereby enabling increased purchases and trade across the globe on any item.

When it comes to the utility payments, UPI initiates the process without the hassles of saving your cards and the conventional techniques, the report has also stated that the Bharat Bill Payment System is also expected to increase by CAGR of 30 per cent between 2023-26.