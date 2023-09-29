Indian Pet Parents Show Growing Interest In Online Vet Services: Supertails Survey

Pawrents 2.0 survey: In response to a growing demand for convenient and accessible pet healthcare, Supertails, a tech-enabled pet-care startup, conducted a survey titled "Pawrents 2.0," revealing a significant inclination towards online vet consultations among Indian pet parents.

Image credit: Unsplash

India, home to over 32 million pets, is witnessing a surge in pet healthcare needs. According to the report, the country's pet healthcare industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.17 per cent, potentially reaching Rs 7000 crore. However, the report suggests that the number of companion veterinarians remains significantly low, with just one vet for every 5,000 pets. This stark gap in the ratio underlines the crucial role of teleconsultations in bridging this disparity, enabling access to expert veterinarians for pet owners.

The survey garnered responses from over 400 pet parents, revealing that 50 per cent of Indian pet parents are inclined towards online vet consultations due to their convenience and accessibility. This highlights the demand for specialised services and a surge in veterinary clinics and pet insurance offerings.

Dissatisfaction with veterinary consultations

In the survey, around 38 per cent of Indian pet parents expressed dissatisfaction with current veterinary consultations, seeking alternative choices to provide better care for their pets.

Image credit: Unsplash

As the number of GenZ pet parents continues to rise, online avenues for pet consultations have become more accessible. Currently, only 16 per cent of pet parents in India avail of online veterinary consultations, but this number is expected to rise as 51 per cent of pet parents in Tier I cities and 33 per cent in Tier II and III cities expressed interest in online consultations.

Aman Tekriwal, Co-Founder of Supertails, said “It is evident that pawrents often encounter difficulties due to limited resources. Even though there are online services available for pet healthcare, many pawrents are unaware of them and hence feel the inadequacy of Pet Healthcare in India. This survey reveals the importance of creating awareness on online veterinary consultations and pet healthcare as there is a huge scope for pet care brands to solve the issues being faced by pet parents in India.”

Importance of veterinary care

The survey also shed light on the importance of regular veterinary care, with 35 per cent of dog parents and 32 per cent of cat parents adhering to regular 3-month check-ups for their pets. Additionally, insights revealed that 49 per cent of pet parents overlook the significance of timely deworming for their pets, underscoring the need for education and awareness initiatives.

Image credit: Unsplash

In India, pets commonly face various health issues, with 51 per cent experiencing skin and fur problems, underlining the prevalence of dermatological concerns. Gastrointestinal challenges were reported in 36 per cent of pets, emphasising the need for prompt veterinary care for digestive health.

Furthermore, the survey highlighted challenges faced by pet parents, with 30 per cent citing difficulties in accessing veterinary services in their areas, and concerns about high veterinary costs, reinforcing the necessity of making veterinary care more accessible and affordable for pet parents nationwide.