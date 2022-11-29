Indian Prime Residential Market Ducks Global Decline, Witnesses Rise In Prices

Mumbai, New Delhi and Bengaluru have registered an increment in annual average prices in Q3 2022 as per 'Prime Global Cities Index 2022', a report produced by the leading international property consultancy Knight Frank. Where New Delhi and Bengaluru index ranking mounted from 38th and 41st in Q3 2021 to 36th and 27th in Q3 2022, Mumbai moved up from 39th rank in Q3 2021 to 22nd rank in Q3 2022.

Indian cities register increase in annual average prices in Q3 2022



The jump in average prices in Mumbai was recorded at 4.8% Year-On-Year, Bengaluru was standing at 3.3% Year-On-Year and New Delhi at 1.2% YoY within the 12-month change that is from Q3 2021-Q3 2022. The prime factors that helped in strengthening the growth of the prices are considered to be strong market sentiment, adequate affordability, and also low interest rates in 2019 and a much more stable economy and business environment relative to many different economies.



Prime Global Cities Index is an index valuating the movement of prime residential prices in local currency across 45+ cities globally by the help of Knight Frank's research network.



According to the analysis firm, the report recorded an average annual high of 7.5% in Q3 2022, which was down at 10% in Q1 2022. Although, at 7.5% average growth still sits above the index's five year growth-rate of 4.4%. About 6 cities have witnessed a double-digit price growth whereas 19 cities suffered decline in the prime residential prices from June to September 2022.



Dubai recorded fastest rise in prime prices with an 88.8% increase within a 12-month change (Q3 2021-Q3 2022), and Wellington was the weakest performer in market with a fall of 18%. A few European cities also recorded effective perfromance in prime prices during Q3 2022. Cities such as Zurich (10.7%), Edinburgh (9.9%), Berlin (9.4%), Dublin (8.6%) and Madrid (5.6%) have mounted in the last 12 months despite the slowdown in the Eurozone's economy.



Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director at Knight Frank India said, “India continues to distinguish itself as one of the most resilient large economies of the world and market sentiments remain strong. While increasing mortgage rates have weighed down prime residential markets globally, the Indian prime residential market has been relatively strong and should be able to sustain the momentum till the end of 2022.”