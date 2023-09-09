Indian Startups Amass $257 Million In Funding In Week 2 Of September

Fresh funds: In the second week of September 2023, Indian startups experienced a surge in funding activity. During the period spanning from September 4 to September 9, Indian startups including Nazara, altM, Ather, and Captain Fresh, among others, successfully secured a total of $257 million (Rs 2,136.31 crore) in funding through 18 separate deals, according to media reports.

This week's funding accomplishments represent a substantial 394 per cent boost when compared to the previous week, where Indian startups had raised a comparatively modest $52 million (Rs 432.25 crore).

Ather, the Indian EV startup, secured Rs 900 crore from Hero MotoCorp and GIC, its current stakeholders. Hero already holds a 33.1 per cent stake in the startup and is willing to increase it with another Rs 550 crore in investments.

Gaming and e-sports startup Nazara Technologies also witnessed Rs 100 crore in fresh flow of funds from Nikhil Kamath, the Founder of Zerodha. The firm intends to release 14,00,560 equity shares, each with a face value of Rs 4, at a price of Rs 714 per share. This issuance is valued at Rs 100 Crore and will be distributed in proportion to both Kamath Associates and NKSquared, a partnership entity represented by its partners, Nikhil and Nithin Kamath.

On the other hand, the B2B seafood startup Captain Fresh raised $20 million (Rs 166.25 crore) in its Series C round led by Japan’s SBI Investments and Evolvence Capital. Tiger Global, Accel Partners, Matrix Partners India, and Prosus Ventures also invested in Captain Fresh in this funding round. According to the company, these funds will be utilised for expanding its operations in American and European markets.

Manastu Space, a Mumbai-based startup specialising in space technology, has secured $3 million (Rs 24.94 crore) in funding during its Pre-Series A round. The investment was led by Capital 2B, BIG Capital, and E2MC.