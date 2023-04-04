Indian Stock Markets To Remain Shut On The Occasion Of Mahavir Jayanti

On the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti today April 4, 2023, the stock markets will be closed. No trading will take place on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for the entire session. According to the BSE website, there will be no trading on the equity segment, equity derivative segment and SLB segment. Trading in the currency derivative segment will also be suspended.

This is the first stock market holiday this month, according to the calendar of stock market holidays for April 2023. There will be two further stock market holidays in April on the 7th and the 14th. The stock market will be closed on April 7 in celebration of Good Friday, and on April 14 in observance of Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti. Likewise, on Saturdays and Sundays, the stock market exchanges are also closed.

The MCX, which is the top commodity exchange in the nation, will similarly be closed for business during the morning session but will open for business again at 5 p.m.

The markets will celebrate 15 annual holidays in total in 2023, two more than in the previous year.

For the third straight session, the main indexes Sensex and Nifty rose on Monday, but the market only moved within a rather small range. On the opening day of the new fiscal year, investors had to deal with a bad surprise: a spike in crude oil prices.



