Indians To Spend More On Food And Entertainment Coming 9 Years: Morgan Stanley Report

Global financial powerhouse Morgan Stanley in a report titled "How India Has Transformed in Less than a Decade" said that there has been a major change in India's consumption basket as India's per capita income increases from $2,200 per annum to $5,200 by the financial year 2032. Morgan Stanley has stated that the rise in per capita income will lead to major implications for change in the consumption basket, with an impetus to discretionary consumption.

Discretionary consumption is defined as consumption of non-essential products and services by businesses or households. For example, having meals at restaurants, watching movies at cinema halls, spending on entertainment etc.

"This India is different from what it was in 2013. In a short span of 10 years, India has gained positions in the world order with significant positive consequences for the macro and market outlook. We present a snapshot of these changes and their implications. We run into significant skepticism about India, particularly with overseas investors, who say that India has not delivered its potential (despite its being the second-fastest-growing economy and among the top-performing stock markets over the past 25 years) and that equity valuations are too rich. However, such a view ignores the significant changes that have taken place in India, especially since 2014. We highlight the 10 big changes, mostly because of India's policy choices, and their implications for its economy and market," the report authored by Ridham Desai, Morgan Stanley's equity strategist said.

Highlighting the steady increase in corporate profits Morgan Stanley said that the share of profits in GDP has doubled from all-time lows hit in 2020 and are set to rise further – maybe even double from here – leading to strong absolute and relative earnings. This explains India's apparently rich headline equity valuations. Triggered by supply-side reforms by the government, we expect a major rise in investments, a moderation in the current account deficit (CAD) and an increase in credit to GDP to support the coming profit growth.

Morgan Stanley added that India has a lower correlation with US recession and crude oil prices.

”Lower share of foreign portfolio (FPI) in current account funding has reduced the stock market's negative return correlation with oil prices, especially when oil prices rise due to supply disruption. As India's reliance on global capital market flows has reduced, the market's sensitivity to a US recession and US Fed rate changes also seems to be fading," Morgan Stanley said.

Meanwhile, a global recession, a fragmented general election outcome in 2024, sharp rise in commodity prices due to supply outages and shortages in skilled labour supply are key risks to Indian equity markets according to the global financial powerhouse.