India's Domestic Consumption Provides A Natural Cushion Against Global Slowdown: Banga

World Bank President Ajay Banga said that domestic consumption acts as a natural cushion for the Indian economy amid the global slowdown, as a significant portion of the country's GDP relies on local demand. Banga made these remarks after a meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, where they discussed issues related to the G20 and the cooperation between the World Bank and India.

India's largest market for the World Bank

During the meeting, Banga highlighted that India is the largest market for the World Bank in terms of its portfolio, indicating the significant interest and potential for collaboration.

Banga expressed concerns about downside risks to the global economy, particularly a potential slowdown in the early part of the next year. However, he emphasised that India's reliance on domestic consumption provides a natural cushion, even if the world experiences a temporary slowdown.

As part of India's presidency of the G20, Banga is attending the meetings and discussing various aspects of the world economy. He acknowledged that while forecasts are not destiny, there is a need to consider proactive measures to address potential challenges.

World Bank's new president

Ajay Banga, who recently became the president of the World Bank, is visiting India for the first time since assuming his role. He is the first person of colour to lead either the World Bank or the International Monetary Fund.

The visit signifies the importance of India as a strategic partner for the World Bank and the potential for collaboration to address global economic challenges.

(With PTI Inputs)