India's Domestic Travel Witness Remarkable Recovery; Reaches 85% Of Pre-COVID Levels: IATA

Indian domestic air travel has remarkably improved as it touched 85.7% of pre-covid 2019 levels in the year 2022, as per the data released by the International Air Transport Association (IATA). Earlier this month, IATA announced that the recovery in air travel continued in December 2022 and was signed up for the whole year compared with 2021.

With the concerns of new COVID-19 outbreaks fading in India, the airlines witnessed a significant improvement in domestic air travel as well as in revenue. The IATA stated that India's domestic RPKs (Revenue Passenger Kilometres) rose 48.8% in 2022 in comparison with 2021. More significantly, December 2022 saw air traffic almost matching December 2019's mark, falling shy by just 3.6%.

In 2022, the Indian domestic ASK (Available Seat Kilometres) rose 30.1% compared with a year ago. For the other Asia Pacific domestic markets, domestic traffic measured by RPK rebounded by 75.9% in Japan compared with 2021 to achieve 74.1% of 2019 levels. For the month of December, the RPKs for the domestic market were 8.7% under those of December 2019. Australia experienced a similar rebound, with RPKs recovering to 81.2 per cent of 2019 levels.

As China is still embracing COVID-19 restrictions, the RPK and ASK witnessed a decline of 39.8% and 35.2% respectively compared with 2021.



In global terms, total passenger traffic (domestic plus international) in 2022 climbed 64.4% compared with a year ago with full-year global passenger traffic at 68.5% of pre-pandemic levels. In December 2022, total traffic increased by 39.7% compared to the same month in 2021 to reach 76.9% of December 2019's level.

In 2022, International air traffic climbed 152.7 % compared to 2021 to attain 62.2 % of 2019 levels. In December 2022, international traffic soared 80.2 % versus December 2021, reaching 75.1% of the level in December 2019.

Notably, Singapore's Changi Airport is a major beneficiary of the recovery in air travel as it was the first in Asia to reopen its borders to quarantine-free travel in April of 2022.

"In the past two years, we strengthened our airport offerings and continued to engage our airline partners in anticipation of travel revival. Changi Airport community's efforts have paid off - the airport is now leading the Asia Pacific region in travel recovery. We look forward to welcoming more flights in the coming months." said Mr Lim Ching Kiat, Executive Vice President of Air Hub and Cargo Development, Changi Airport Group (CAG).

As of the first week of January 2023, 96 airlines operate over 5,600 weekly scheduled flights at Changi, connecting Singapore to 143 cities in 48 countries and territories worldwide. This represents 82% of the airport's pre-COVID connectivity.

It is pertinent to mention that in 2022, Changi handled 32.2 million passenger movements reaching almost half of the traffic in 2019, the last full year before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

