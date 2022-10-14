Taking a snipe at the economists based in the United States, Principal Economic Advisor to Prime Minister of India Sanjeev Sanyal said, “Much of current economic resilience has happened mostly by ignoring the advice of global economists, particularly those based on the east coast of the United States.” Sanyal was speaking on the topic ‘Bypassing or surpassing China?’ at the Republic Media Network's Economic Summit that was held in the national capital today, October 14.

When asked about the possibility of India beating China in terms of economic growth by 2047, Sanyal said, “Growth isn't inevitable, it's earned. In order to earn that growth, we have to keep putting in effort and move ahead. To be fair to China, they put in a lot of effort. Infrastructure was one part of it which we have finally begun to do well ourselves." However, he also pointed to aspects where India needs to catch up.

Reforms at the administration level

“Enforcement of contracts and reforming the legal systems’ ability to deliver justice in time - is a major big reform that we need to do. Finally, we need to do administrative reforms. The system we inherited not just from the colonial period but also what we added to during the socialist period. Most of the progress that we have made in the last 25 years has been by withdrawing the powers of that administration,” Sanyal opined saying that is good but also stressed the need for further enhancing the system for fulfilling the responsibilities.

India vs China Growth story

On the question of the comparative growth story of India and China, Sanjeev Sanyal said, “Let’s not be obsessed with China alone. India is now the world’s largest economy in dollar terms and we are the third largest in PPP terms. China’s per capita income was roughly where we were in 1990, where they have reached is largely due to compounding growth rates, which were somewhat higher than ours, but compounded over time.”

Alluding to the importance of sustaining macro-economic stability, Sanyal suggested, “Do not lose sight of macroeconomic stability just for a little bit higher growth. No 2 - Keep the supply side going. Continuous reforms are necessary and in each phase, new vistas should be opened.” Sanyal also gave the examples of the initiatives taken in this direction like the IBC code, GST etc.

