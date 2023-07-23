India's Engineering Exports Experience Mixed Fortunes In June; Russian Trade Surges: EEPC

India's engineering exports encountered a mixed performance in June 2023, with major markets like the United States, the European Union (EU), and China witnessing a decline, while trade with Russia surged significantly, according to the Engineering Exports Promotion Council of India (EEPC).

The overall engineering exports from India experienced a year-on-year decline of 11 per cent, amounting to $8.53 billion for the month of June 2023. The downturn was primarily driven by a sharp fall in exports to the US, EU, and China.

Exports to the US

Exports to the United States dropped by 12.5 per cent, reaching $1.45 billion, while exports to the EU fell by 16.2 per cent to $1.51 billion. China, another major trading partner, witnessed a substantial 20 per cent decline in engineering exports amounting to $184 million. In contrast, India's engineering exports to Russia showed remarkable growth, registering an almost threefold increase, reaching $116.9 million during the same period.

Notably, the cumulative engineering exports to Russia during the first quarter (April-June) of the current fiscal year experienced a remarkable four-fold surge, amounting to $337.4 million, compared to $89.7 million recorded in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

Engineering exports

Experts attribute the downturn in engineering exports, particularly in the metal sector, to weakening global demand, especially in steel. Reports indicate that the global steel demand further weakened due to slower offtake from China's construction sector.

"It is the metal sector that has been the most significant contributor to the decline. This has been a result of weakening global demand. The latest news has indicated that global steel demand weakened further with slower offtake from China's construction sector," said EEPC India Chairman Arun Kumar Garodia.

However, excluding the export of iron and steel, engineering exports recorded a lower year-on-year decline of 6.95 per cent in June 2023.

Despite these challenges, there were positive growth trends in 17 out of 34 engineering segments during June 2023. On the other hand, the remaining 17 segments experienced negative growth in exports. Major engineering products such as iron and steel, most non-ferrous products (excluding copper, nickel, and lead products), industrial machinery and parts, two and three-wheelers, auto components and parts, auto tyres, railway transport, and hand tools were among those that saw declines in exports compared to June 2022.

(With PTI Inputs)