India's Exports Cross Pre-COVID Levels; Grow By 297.18% YoY In 1st Week Of April

India's overall exports increased by 297.18% YoY (+$5086.89 m) over 2020-21 and increased by 8.42% YoY (+$528.15 m) over 2019-20 during the first week of April 2021.

The maximum increase in exports was seen in Engineering Goods which marked an increase of 209.65% YoY (+$1136.24 m) over 2020-21 and of 8.4% YoY (+$129.13 m) over 2019-20. This was led by an increase in exports to the USA (1000.11% YoY, +$228.38 m) and China (961.4% YoY, +$127.84 m) in 2021-22 over 2020-21.

Other goods which marked a considerable growth in exports are Gems and Jewellery and Petroleum products that increased by 379266.69% YoY (+$697.2 m) and 272.58% YoY (+$600.03 m) over 2020-21.

When it comes to imports, India's overall imports increased by 244.23% YoY (+$6854.50 m) and decreased by 0.65% YoY (-$63.32 m) over 19-20 during April 1-7. Amid the global fuel crisis, the maximum increase was marked in the import of Petroleum and Crude Products which showed a growth of 164.61% YoY (+$1509.98 m) over 2020-21 during the week. This was led by an increase in imports from United Arab Emirates (UAE) (271.76% YoY, +$370.25 m).

Moreover, there was also an increase in imports of Electronic Goods by nearly 377.18% YoY (+$867.80 m) over 2020-21 and of 9.39% YoY (+$94.25 m) over 2019-20 mainly from China (437.15% YoY, +$441.3 m) in 2021-22 over 2020-21. Some of the increase was offset by a decrease in imports of Silver (-91.63% YoY, -$33.66 m), Fertilisers, Crude and Manufactured products (-6.54% YoY, -$4.63 m), and Newsprint (-19.88% YoY, -$1.24 m) over 202-21.